The Incredible Hulk Coaster at Universal Orlando Is Under Water

Hurricane Ian touched down in Florida this week, and there's been some major damage throughout the state. Earlier this week, it was announced that Universal Orlando Resort was closing on September 28th and September 29th due to the storm with plans to reopen on Friday, September 30th. The parks as well as City Walk were shut down when the storm hit yesterday, and there was some major flooding in the area. In fact, parts of The Incredible Hulk Coaster at Islands of Adventure are now underwater.

A photo was posted by @lissainbama that showcases the Hulk ride. "It appears part of The Incredible Hulk's roller coaster track is underwater at @UniversalORL," Attractions Magazine shared. You can view an image of the coaster below:

It appears part of The Incredible Hulk’s roller coaster track is underwater at @UniversalORL. https://t.co/YEJ2Mtx4Tg — Attractions Magazine (@Attractions) September 29, 2022

"Due to Hurricane Ian, Universal Orlando Resort, including CityWalk, will close on Wednesday, Sept. 28. We will remain closed on Thursday and anticipate reopening on Friday, Sept. 30 as conditions permit. Our hotels are currently at full capacity and will remain operational as they focus on taking care of our guests. Also, our Halloween Horror Nights event at Universal Studios Florida will be canceled Wednesday, Sept. 28 and Thursday, Sept. 29. We anticipate reopening the event on Friday, Sept. 30 conditions permitting," Universal Orlando's official statement read earlier this week.

According to the New York Post, there was also some damage done to the Jurassic Park ride, Jurassic Park River Adventure. It appears there's now a hole in the side of the building.

Luckily, the park's Severe Weather Policy allows those that purchased Universal Parks & Resorts Vacations Package, hotel room-only accommodations, and Universal Orlando theme park tickets booked directly with Universal Orlando, to reschedule or cancel their trip.

In addition to Universal Orlando Resort, Walt Disney World Resorts also shut down its doors this week. Disney World, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, and Animal Kingdom all closed along with the Disney water parks. They are also expected to reopen tomorrow.

"Walt Disney World is preparing for necessary operational adjustments based on the latest information from the National Weather Service," Disney Parks wrote on Twitter. "You can find the latest information about temporary closures and impacts on DisneyWorld.com/Weather. To all of our cast members and guests, please be safe!"

Our thoughts are with everyone who has been affected by Hurricane Ian.