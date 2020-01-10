IRL

The Internet is Loving Jane Fonda’s Carmen Sandiego Look at the Fire Drill Friday Protest

Actress and activist Jane Fonda‘s climate protests made headlines earlier today as yet another celebrity was arrested on Capitol Hill in Washington D.C. Earlier Joker star Joaquin Phoenix was taken into custody by the capitol police, the latest in a long string of celebrities to be arrested over the past few weeks including Lily Tomlin, Sam Waterston, Ted Danson, Diane Lane and Sally Field. Another element of the protests is raising eyebrows with people online, Fonda’s outfit. As many have been quick to point out, the ensemble worn by the Oscar winner is being compared to the notorious thief and criminal mastermind Carmen Sandiego. We’ve collected some of the best responses to this revelation below!

First introduced to the world in the educational video game Where in the World Is Carmen Sandiego, the character and her iconic look achieved international fame thanks to the sheer number of sequels and spin-offs to the title as well as the PBS game show of the same name and books, board games, and more carrying the branding.

Netflix recently rebooted the animated series of the character once again, featuring Jane the Virgin star Gina Rodriguez as the titular character. A live action film tarring Rodriguez was also said to be in the works, but development on it has seemingly stalled. Should it see the light of day some time, Fonda could offer some tips to the costuming department.

