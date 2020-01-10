The Internet is Loving Jane Fonda’s Carmen Sandiego Look at the Fire Drill Friday Protest

Actress and activist Jane Fonda‘s climate protests made headlines earlier today as yet another celebrity was arrested on Capitol Hill in Washington D.C. Earlier Joker star Joaquin Phoenix was taken into custody by the capitol police, the latest in a long string of celebrities to be arrested over the past few weeks including Lily Tomlin, Sam Waterston, Ted Danson, Diane Lane and Sally Field. Another element of the protests is raising eyebrows with people online, Fonda’s outfit. As many have been quick to point out, the ensemble worn by the Oscar winner is being compared to the notorious thief and criminal mastermind Carmen Sandiego. We’ve collected some of the best responses to this revelation below!

First introduced to the world in the educational video game Where in the World Is Carmen Sandiego, the character and her iconic look achieved international fame thanks to the sheer number of sequels and spin-offs to the title as well as the PBS game show of the same name and books, board games, and more carrying the branding.

Netflix recently rebooted the animated series of the character once again, featuring Jane the Virgin star Gina Rodriguez as the titular character. A live action film tarring Rodriguez was also said to be in the works, but development on it has seemingly stalled. Should it see the light of day some time, Fonda could offer some tips to the costuming department.

No need to search for Carmen Sandiego. Jane Fonda killed her and stole her clothes. https://t.co/X6bG49aVlD — 𝔐𝔢𝔩𝔦𝔰𝔰𝔞 🐝 (@MissDiznee) January 10, 2020

I appreciate Jane Fonda’s Fire Drill Fridays on many levels, and one of them is that her outfit is 100% Carmen Sandiego and it makes my ’90s-baby heart happy. — Laura 🌅‏ (@TutusNTinyHats) January 10, 2020

They finally found Carmen Sandiego after 44 years on the run. https://t.co/Z1qqnW8Ksj — Ricardo Juchem (@ricardojuchem) January 10, 2020

“Very nice for Jane Fonda to go out to protest while cosplaying Carmen Sandiego.”

Muito legal a Jane Fonda sair pra protestar ao mesmo tempo em que faz cosplay de Carmen Sandiego. https://t.co/dpobCebqsb — Thiago Ferreira Coelho (@thiagofc1982) January 10, 2020

Carmen Sandiego saving the world again 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 https://t.co/zBumUFtyuL pic.twitter.com/DG4lMUYy0s — Dartagnan Anton Llorens 🗳 (@Dartagnan_Llore) January 10, 2020

Joaquin found Carmen Sandiego! Good for him. — StephanCossette (@CossetteStephan) January 10, 2020

Are we going to ignore the fact that Carmen Sandiego welcomed him to the podium? — Michael Policecar (@15MinuteFA) January 10, 2020

She looks like Carmen Sandiego. https://t.co/UwECsKG8bW — Marie (@reesayspieces) January 10, 2020

meanwhile Jane Fonda is sporting an A+ Carmen Sandiego look https://t.co/Zn78nLtq4i — alexander saeedy (@ajsaeedy) January 10, 2020

Alright, I’ll admit the Carmen Sandiego reboot doesn’t look that bad. pic.twitter.com/Ha1lGjistT — Collin Murr (@CollinMurr) January 10, 2020

