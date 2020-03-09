The Rock Melts Hearts Posting an Adorable Video of His Daughter for International Women’s Day

International Women’s Day is here and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson posted an adorable video of his daughter to celebrate. It is no secret that the WWE megastar loves his family a ton and the girls are front and center in a lot of the funny family posts on The Rock’s Instagram page. Between The Titan Games, Jungle Cruise, and Black Adam, the star has been really busy. (He’s actually always got something going on, that’s part of the magic with The Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment.) Today is a day to focus on those special ladies in his life and how they will shape the future in whatever field they choose. If they have the same upbeat attitude as their father, there’s no limit to what they can achieve.

On Instagram he wrote, “The world will one day hear from you too, my strong little love. And I can’t promise you I’ll love you for the rest of your life, but you have my word I’ll love and protect you for the rest of mine. #internationalwomensday #fatherdaughter #tiaj”

Johnson is no stranger to big dreams, as a third-generation wrestler, he always strived to do the best with the opportunities afforded to him. His work with all these films and television now is no different. The upcoming Black Adam has been a dream role for him and he previously explained why he’s so pumped to pursue the part.

“Like most kids growing up, I dreamed about being a superhero,” Johnson explained. “As a kid, Superman was the hero I always wanted to be. But, a few years into my fantasy, I realized that Superman was the hero, I could never be. I was too rebellious. Too rambunctious. Too resistant to convention and authority.”

“Despite my troubles, I was still a good kid with a good heart – I just liked to do things my way. Now, years later as a man, with the same DNA I had as a kid – my superhero dreams have come true. I’m honored to join the iconic #DCUniverse and it’s a true pleasure to become, BLACK ADAM. BLACK ADAM is blessed by magic with the powers equal to SUPERMAN, but the difference is he doesn’t toe the mark or walk the line. He’s a rebellious, one of a kind superhero, who’ll always do what’s right for the people – but he does it his way. Truth and justice – the BLACK ADAM way.”

Black Adam hits theaters on December 22, 2021.