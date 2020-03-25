The Suicide Squad Director James Gunn Wants to See Your Random Photos

Due to the threat of COVID-19, people around the globe are hunkering down and working from home in order to avoid the current pandemic. People are currently looking for ways to pass the time, and one person who has been especially helpful with that is James Gunn. The director known for Guardians of the Galaxy and the upcoming The Suicide Squad has recommended movies to watch during the quarantine and now has another good idea… Gunn wants you to have a little fun on Instagram by posting old photos with the hashtag #GunnsRandomPhoto.

“Because I don’t have many new pics to post on IG (other than my dog & cat & @jenniferlholland & I in our sweats), I decided to scroll back through my photos & click on a random photo and post it. So here you go, a picture from a couple Halloweens ago. Please do the same & tag the pic with #GunnsRandomPhoto & I’ll check ’em out & like ’em! (Or you can comment below & let me know you did it). #HappyHunting” You can see Gunn’s post below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Gunn has been posting lots since folks started to self-isolate over the threat of the novel coronavirus. He’s reminding people to be compassionate during these difficult times, suggested replacing handshakes with the Ravager salute, and is one of the many who is encouraging people to practice social distancing.

Many people have already used #GunnsRandomPhoto on Instagram. Take a look at some of the photos people are sharing online…

Hanging With Baby Groot

Better Days With Dinos

Pimped Out Pumps

Dolittle Daze

Cat Collection

Quarantined Spidey

View this post on Instagram Just an ordinary night quarantined with my roommate @just_n_cosplay #gunnsrandomphoto A post shared by JibbyJames (@jgwarde) on Mar 25, 2020 at 1:31am PDT

Hanging With Big Groot

Santa Paws

View this post on Instagram #GunnsRandomPhoto A post shared by @brandomtr (@brandomtr) on Mar 25, 2020 at 12:21am PDT

A Long, Long Time Ago… When We Could Party

View this post on Instagram Flashback #gunnsrandomphoto My Star Wars 30th birthday party #dontgrowupitsatrap A post shared by Jodie (@jodwai) on Mar 25, 2020 at 3:03am PDT

The spread of the COVID-19 has caused wide-scale disruption across the entertainment industry. Many television shows have halted production. Tons of theatrical releases have been pushed back. Disney parks have shut down. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson both tested positive for COVID-19. Idris Elba also revealed he tested positive for the virus. Warner Bros. canceled the premiere of Superman: Red Son. The Game Developers Conference canceled its 2020 event after a series of company pullouts. London Book Fair was canceled. This year’s SXSW was also canceled.

For those who are worried about the spread of the coronavirus, the CDC offers a litany of tips, including covering coughs and sneezes, avoiding large gatherings or close contact with people who are sick, and washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.