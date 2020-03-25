The Suicide Squad Director James Gunn Wants to See Your Random Photos

Due to the threat of COVID-19, people around the globe are hunkering down and working from home in order to avoid the current pandemic. People are currently looking for ways to pass the time, and one person who has been especially helpful with that is James Gunn. The director known for Guardians of the Galaxy and the upcoming The Suicide Squad has recommended movies to watch during the quarantine and now has another good idea… Gunn wants you to have a little fun on Instagram by posting old photos with the hashtag #GunnsRandomPhoto.
“Because I don’t have many new pics to post on IG (other than my dog & cat & @jenniferlholland & I in our sweats), I decided to scroll back through my photos & click on a random photo and post it. So here you go, a picture from a couple Halloweens ago. Please do the same & tag the pic with #GunnsRandomPhoto & I’ll check ’em out & like ’em! (Or you can comment below & let me know you did it). #HappyHunting” You can see Gunn’s post below:
Gunn has been posting lots since folks started to self-isolate over the threat of the novel coronavirus. He’s reminding people to be compassionate during these difficult times, suggested replacing handshakes with the Ravager salute, and is one of the many who is encouraging people to practice social distancing.
Many people have already used #GunnsRandomPhoto on Instagram. Take a look at some of the photos people are sharing online…
Hanging With Baby Groot
#gunnsrandomphoto This was taken about 2 years ago, my Boss got this for me. My ex Boss is awesome!
Better Days With Dinos
Part of the #gunnsrandomphoto quarantine challenge. I title this pic “Ooh! Look at that one!” (Backyard Terrors is a Dinosaur Park that runs 100% off of donations. They charge no admission to go and enjoy the park. All dinosaurs are hand made by the owner and his family. Please go visit and check it out after the Quarantine is lifted or consider donating today online!) #quarantine #dinosaur @jamesgunn @backyard.terrors
Pimped Out Pumps
Pimped out my pumps. Now to decide on the next theme…🤔 #gunnsrandomphoto #xmen #comicbookart #pumpitup #diy
Dolittle Daze
Cat Collection
All my best stuff ! 🐾🐈 #gunnsrandomphoto #Mimi #groot #ironman #warhammer #meokai
Quarantined Spidey
Just an ordinary night quarantined with my roommate @just_n_cosplay #gunnsrandomphoto
Hanging With Big Groot
Santa Paws
A Long, Long Time Ago… When We Could Party
Flashback #gunnsrandomphoto My Star Wars 30th birthday party #dontgrowupitsatrap
The spread of the COVID-19 has caused wide-scale disruption across the entertainment industry. Many television shows have halted production. Tons of theatrical releases have been pushed back. Disney parks have shut down. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson both tested positive for COVID-19. Idris Elba also revealed he tested positive for the virus. Warner Bros. canceled the premiere of Superman: Red Son. The Game Developers Conference canceled its 2020 event after a series of company pullouts. London Book Fair was canceled. This year’s SXSW was also canceled.
For those who are worried about the spread of the coronavirus, the CDC offers a litany of tips, including covering coughs and sneezes, avoiding large gatherings or close contact with people who are sick, and washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.