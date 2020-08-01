TikTok Users Flock to VPN Sites After Donald Trump Considers Ban

TikTok users are flocking to VPNs after President Trump threatened a ban of the app this weekend. For those who don’t know, a VPN is a Virtual Private Network designed to enable users to send and receive data across connected devices. Users saw this as a way to circumvent the ban, and some very astute ones have figured out how to flex the workaround in the late hours Saturday morning. By using the version of TikTok from another country, there is little that this one could do to stop them from watching all the short-form videos that their hearts desire. In response to the claims of a ban, Microsoft has put its plans to buy the U.S. branch of the company on hold. As of now, the acquisition is still up in the air, as is the ban on TikTok entirely.

The company took a chance to address the concerns of these users on Saturday morning with a video they posted to the service. TikTok U.S. General Manager Vanessa Pappas reassured users that the app wasn’t going anywhere.

*Donald trump bans TikTok* Mfs trying to use VPN: pic.twitter.com/OMi4YCIa6M — smile.📸 (@tempoture) August 1, 2020

“I want to say thank you to the millions of Americans who use TikTok every day. Bringing their creativity and joy into our daily lives. We’ve heard your outpouring of support and we want to say thank you, and we’re not planning on going anywhere,” Pappas said. “TikTok is a home for creators and artists to express themselves, create ideas, and connect with individuals across different backgrounds. We are so proud of the various communities that call TikTok their home. I’m also proud of our 1,500 U.S. employees that work on this app every day. The additional 10,000 jobs that we’re bringing into this country over the next three years.”

She added, “I’m thrilled about our U.S. Creator Fund, where we just announced our $1 billion fund to support our creators. When it comes to safety and security, we’re building the safest app because we know it’s the right thing to do. So, we appreciate the support. We’re here for the long run. Continue to share your voice here and let’s stand for TikTok.”

