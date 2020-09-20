TikTok Thanks Fans For Support During Sale Negotiations

✖

TikTok’s interim head has commented on the prospective deal to keep the app from getting banned by President Trump. Vanessa Pappas found herself in a strange position when CEO Kevin Mayer stepped down as the situation with the app and the current administration reached a boiling point. So, the acting head had to help steer the wildly-popular app toward the future. Trump announced today that he had given approval for Oracle to purchase the U.S. operations for TikTok. Fans had already begun downloading the app fearing for the worst and then all this news came out. Now, it looks like the tech giant won’t even miss a beat amid all this change. Pappas is very grateful for all the fans of the platform who have been vocal about the possible ban all summer.

“The outpouring of support for TikTok has been nothing short of humbling,” she began. “So, thank you to each and every one of you for sticking by us to form a true community on this app. We are here for you — and we are here for the long run. That’s why we’re thrilled to share that we are working with a U.S. tech partner to ensure that TikTok can continue to provide a home to each and every one of you— just as it does today, with no change to our users here in the U.S. or around the world.”

“We are incredibly inspired, grateful, and proud of our community and our teams are committed to keeping the app running just as you know and love it. To continue to share your daily moments that bring us all so much laughter, connectivity and joy. We are TikTok, we are on this journey together, and we are just getting started. Thank You.”

Mayer’s comments as he resigned were, “In recent weeks, as the political environment has sharply changed, I have done significant reflection on what the corporate structural changes will require, and what it means for the global role I signed up for. Against this backdrop, and as we expect to reach a resolution very soon, it is with a heavy heart that I wanted to let you all know that I have decided to leave the company.”

