Tom Cruise’s Risky Business Porsche 928 Sells For $1.98 Million At Auction

Tom Cruise’s iconic Porsche 928 from his 1983 film Risky Business has been sold for a whopping $1.98 million at auction. The 1979 model Porsche was sold at the Barrett-Jackson 2021 auction in Houston, Texas. The $1.98M price tag for the car officially makes it the world record holder for any auction sale of a Porsche 928 – of any year – ever. The Risky Business Porsche was just one major headliner of this year’s Barrett-Jackson auction in Houston, which ended up having a 100% sell-through rate and a grand total of $37.5 million in sales – including 34 new world-record-setting sales.

The Porsche 928 from Risky Business was chosen by director Paul Brikman in place of the Porsche 911, which Brickman reportedly thought was too “mundane” for what he needed in the film. The Porsche that Brickman ultimately went with was a gold V8-powered coupe; four of them were used during the course of filming, but the one that sold for nearly $2M is the actual so-called “hero car” Tom Cruise allegedly sat in for exterior shots of him behind the wheel. (Fun fact: a documentary about the Porsche revealed that Cruise had no idea how to operate a manual transmission at the time, and had to be taught on set by producer Jon Avnet!). This Porsche 928 from Risky Business has had quite a journey, having being “lost” from public view for a number of years (private collectors) before finally resurfacing.

In other words, if you were buying one of Risky Business’s Porsche 928 models, this is the one to own!

You can get official details on the sale of the Risky Business Porsche 928, below: