Tony Hawk's Blood Skateboards Sold Out in Less Than an Hour

Yesterday came word that skateboarder Tony Hawk was getting in on a wicked promotion, selling off custom skateboards each infused with some of his blood in the paint on the skateboard deck. The promotion, conceived of by Hawk and the canned water brand Liquid Death, saw only 100 blood skateboards be made each selling for $500 apiece and in less than a day they sold out entirely on the Liquid Death website. The product already has a perfect 5 star review though most of them seem to be from site visitors that didn't actually buy them. "Wish I could have purchased one for all that motivation this man gave to my generation :(," reads one review with another adding: "If I had 500 dollars I would buy it."

"I am deeply thankful to have a connection with my fans, and I appreciate how Liquid Death connects with theirs," Hawk said in a statement earlier this week. "This collaboration is taking those connections to a new level, as I have literally put my blood (and soul?) into these decks... And I take pride in knowing that organizations fighting plastic pollution and creating skate parks worldwide will be supported through our efforts. The two charities that proceeds will go towards are the Skatepark Project, as well as 5 Gyres, an environmental nonprofit organization.”

(Photo: LIQUID DEATH)

Here are further details that Liquid Death offers on its official site:

INFUSED WITH 100%

REAL TONY HAWK Limited edition skateboards printed with The Birdman’s blood OWN TONY HAWK’S BLOOD!

FOR REAL! Get the Liquid Death Skateboard infused with 100% real Tony Hawk today! Own your very own piece of Birdman! Amaze your friends and co-workers. But hurry! Supplies are extremely limited. Only 100 available!

OUR TONY HAWK BLOOD IS HARVESTED STRAIGHT FROM THE SOURCE, THEN SANITIZED.

EVERY DECK CONTAINS 100% REAL TONY HAWK DNA.

OUR DESIGNS ARE LOVINGLY SCREEN-PRINTED BY HAND IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA.

EACH BOARD COMES WITH A COPY OF A CERTIFICATE OF AUTHENTICITY.

10% OF PROFITS GO TO GOOD

YOUR PURCHASE HELPS KILL PLASTIC POLLUTION IN OUR OCEANS.

YOUR PURCHASE ALSO BUILDS SKATEPARKS IN UNDERSERVED COMMUNITIES.

As Hawk indicated in his statement, a portion of the proceeds made from these Tony Hawk blood-stained skateboards will be given to charities focused on cleaning up plastic pollution and building skateboarding parks in low-income neighborhoods.

Liquid Death made a few tweets in reference to the boards and their selling out, while also making an important note: "Although it could arguably make the world a better place, never ever use these boards to make clones of Tony Hawk."