Toys R Us Returns Online, Will Stock Sections of Macy's Stores in 2022

Following news earlier this year that Toys R Us the brand was under new ownership, the fan-favorite toy retailer is back selling toys again online with plans to be open in brick and mortar stores next year, with a catch. Macy’s, Inc. announced today that they've partnered with WHP Global, bringing the Toys R Us brand alive on their website and opening up sections in over 400 Macy’s stores nationwide in 2022. According to a press release, when these "shops-in-shops" open up "customers will be welcomed by Geoffrey the Giraffe before discovering and playing across dedicated sections by age, interest and category, with interactive experiences, activation centers and iconic elements throughout."

“As a Toys"R"Us kid, I could not be more excited to bring this beloved brand that so many of our customers know and love into Macy’s online and to our stores across America,” Nata Dvir, Macy’s chief merchandising officer said in a statement. “Our toy business grew exponentially in the past year, with many families looking to inspire their children’s imagination and create meaningful moments together. Toys"R"Us is a globally recognized leader in children’s toys and our partnership allows Macy’s to significantly expand our footprint in that category, while creating more occasions for customers to shop with us across their lifestyles.”

Yehuda Shmidman, Chairman & CEO of WHP Global and Toys“R”Us, added, “Our partnership with Macy’s marks the greatly anticipated return of Toys”R”Us in the U.S.A., and changes the retail landscape by combining two beloved retail brands together for consumers across the nation in a completely innovative way. We’re thrilled to be launching this new partnership together with Macy’s.”

Following the bankruptcy filing for Tru Kids four years ago there were previous attempts to keep the Toys R Us brand alive including partnering with Target and later Amazon for online shopping of toys. It was previously reported that Shmidman and WHP Global's plans called for the return of their signature large flagship stores, but it's unclear if that's still in the cards.

“We’re in the brand business, and Toys R Us is the single most credible, trusted and beloved toy brand in the world,” Shmidman revealed to CNBC in an interview back in March. “We’re coming off a year where toys are just on fire. ... And for Toys R Us, the U.S. is really a blank canvas....The restructurings took a big toll on the company, and then Covid is, hopefully, once in a century. But now we’re getting past those two things. And the sky’s the limit.”