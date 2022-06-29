Travis Barker Hospitalized Due to Health Issues

Multi-platinum producer Travis Barker has been hospitalized due to a "medical emergency." The Blink-182 drummer checked into West Hills hospital with a health issue on Tuesday morning, accompanied by his wife, Kourtney Kardashian. West Hills' medical crew deemed the issue serious enough to warrant additional care, and Barker was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles via ambulance shortly after.

Barker's only comments since the hospitalization has been a single tweet: "God save me." It's unclear if the tweet is related to the medical emergency, as the drummer produced a song of the same name for Machine Gun Kelly's latest album, Mainstream Sellout.

Roughly an hour after he was hospitalized, Barker's 16-year-old daughter Alabama posted an Instagram story captioned, "Please send your prayers." Barker's friend and frequent collaborator Kid Cudi also expressed his concern on social media, tweeting, "Travis I love u and im prayin for u."

Alabama is one of Barker's two children. His 18-year-old son, Landon, made a guest appearance at Machine Gun Kelly's concert at Madison Square Garden Tuesday night, singing his verse on Die in California. "Does anybody in here ever feel lost sometimes?" Kelly asked the MSG audience before announcing, "New York City, make some noise for Landon Barker!"

Barker is currently scheduled to guest on MGK's Mainstream Sellout Tour this August at eight total shows. It remains to be seen if this medical emergency will affect his presence at the future concerts.

This medical emergency comes a little over one month after Barker and Kourtney were married in Santa Barbara, CA. The two have been officially together since January 2021, and were engaged last October. Barker's relationship with Kourtney saw the drummer return to air travel for the first time in 13 years, a fear he developed following a plane crash in 2008. Barker suffered numerous injuries in that crash, resulting in 26 surgeries.

Since recovering from that crash in 2008, Barker has been all gas and no brakes in the studio. The drummer has featured on songs with Lil Wayne, iann dior, 24kGoldn, and dozens more. Barker's most notable recent work comes alongside the aforementioned Machine Gun Kelly, for which he produced the certified platinum Tickets to my Downfall and starred in the accompanying movie, Downfalls High. Barker also runs his own label, DTA Records, which currently has pop punk artists jxdn and Avril Lavigne as its featured talents.

Multiple outlets have reached out to Travis Barker's team for comment.