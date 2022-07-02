Travis Barker Breaks Silence After Sudden Hospitalization

After nearly a week in the hospital, Travis Barker has offered his first statement since first being admitted on Tuesday. In a new post on Instagram, the Blink-182 drummer confirmed previous reports that he's been hospitalized with a severe case of pancreatitis after undergoing a routine gastrointestinal procedure.

"I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great," Barker wrote in his Instagram Stories. "But after dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since."

As the musician goes on to add, he had a polyp removed, which he says damaged a drainage tube on his pancreas.

"During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe life-threatening pancreatitis. I am so very, very grateful that with intensive treatment, I am currently much better."

His wife, socialite Kourtney Kardashian, also made her first public statement since her husband's hospitalization in similar fashion.

"Our health is everything and sometimes we take for granted how quickly it can change," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared on her own Instagram Story. "Travis and I went in for a routine endoscopy together and he ended up with severe, life-threatening pancreatitis."

She added, "I am so grateful to God for healing my husband, for all of your prayers for him and for us, for the overwhelming outpouring of love and support. I am so touched and appreciative."

Neither of the two said when a potential discharge date could be, only that Barker is still hospitalized as of Saturday afternoon.

"I am so, so thankful to our specialists, doctors, and nurses at Cedars Sinai for taking such wonderful care of my husband and me during our stay," Kardashian concluded. "It's crazy how sometimes words could never truly express the gratitude or feelings have inside of me."

Cover photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic