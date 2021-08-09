Tupac: Loyal to the Game Funko Pop Is On Sale Now

Funko has launched a new Pop figure of the late, great Tupac Shakur as he appeared on the cover of the 2004 album Loyal to the Game. The album was produced by Eminem and features remixes of music recorded by Tupac before his death in 1996.

Pre-orders for the 2Pac Loyal to the Game Funko Pop are live here on Amazon now. Interestingly, Funko chose to go with a standard Pop figure on this one, as opposed to a Pop Album, which fully recreates the cover artwork.

On the subject of music-themed Funko Pops, Funko's Popapalooza event took place last month, and it included new figures ranging from a Pearl Jam 5-pack to a Notorious B.I.G. Pop Album. You can check out all of the releases right here via our Popapalooza master list.

