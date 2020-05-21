Twitter Is Freaking Out Over the Claim That a Parallel Universe Exists

As if 2020 couldn't get any crazier, NASA researchers in Antarctica have detected evidence of a parallel universe born from the same Big Bang event that created our world. However, this parallel universe has a major twist: the rules of physics and time itself appear to run in reverse. According to New Scientist, evidence of this parallel universe was first discovered in 2016 during an experiment that saw researchers use a giant balloon to lift electronic antennas into the sky above Antarctica. Naturally, this supposed discovery has the Internet talking. Celebrities and more have taken to Twitter to crack jokes about their parallel selves, reference Marvel movies, and reflect on what a wild year it's been so far.

During the experiment, scientists encountered what was described as a "wind" of particles from space that were "a million times more powerful" than anything they'd previously seen. It’s the energy level of those particles that seem to be the key to the finding. The implication from the finding is that the particles are traveling backward in time and thus, are suggestive of a parallel universe.

"The simplest explanation for the phenomenon is that at the moment of the Big Bang 13.8 billion years ago, two universes were formed -- ours and one that from our perspective is running in reverse with time going backward," the report said. It's important to note that while the idea of evidence of a parallel universe is fascinating, not everyone is on board with the findings. Peter Gorham, principal investigator on NASA’s Antarctic Impulsive Transient Antenna project, said that there were some skeptics and that it's not impossible that there are other explanations for the findings, such as a malfunction with ANITA or the possibility of a new class of subatomic particles.

