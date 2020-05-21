Twitter Is Freaking Out Over the Claim That a Parallel Universe Exists
As if 2020 couldn't get any crazier, NASA researchers in Antarctica have detected evidence of a parallel universe born from the same Big Bang event that created our world. However, this parallel universe has a major twist: the rules of physics and time itself appear to run in reverse. According to New Scientist, evidence of this parallel universe was first discovered in 2016 during an experiment that saw researchers use a giant balloon to lift electronic antennas into the sky above Antarctica. Naturally, this supposed discovery has the Internet talking. Celebrities and more have taken to Twitter to crack jokes about their parallel selves, reference Marvel movies, and reflect on what a wild year it's been so far.
During the experiment, scientists encountered what was described as a "wind" of particles from space that were "a million times more powerful" than anything they'd previously seen. It’s the energy level of those particles that seem to be the key to the finding. The implication from the finding is that the particles are traveling backward in time and thus, are suggestive of a parallel universe.
"The simplest explanation for the phenomenon is that at the moment of the Big Bang 13.8 billion years ago, two universes were formed -- ours and one that from our perspective is running in reverse with time going backward," the report said. It's important to note that while the idea of evidence of a parallel universe is fascinating, not everyone is on board with the findings. Peter Gorham, principal investigator on NASA’s Antarctic Impulsive Transient Antenna project, said that there were some skeptics and that it's not impossible that there are other explanations for the findings, such as a malfunction with ANITA or the possibility of a new class of subatomic particles.
Whether or not this parallel universe exits, the posts on Twitter have been hilarious. Here are some of our favorites...
Parallel Endgame
Imagine a parallel universe where we got this instead. pic.twitter.com/nPNwxTyaER— MisAnthro Pony (@MisAnthroPony) May 21, 2020
Armie's Take
NASA detected a parallel universe where time runs backward yesterday... haven’t heard a single thing about it. Makes me wonder what other crazy shit is happening (ie. being done) while we are locked in our houses and distracted by corona?— Armie Hammer (@armiehammer) May 20, 2020
Barry Did It First
I’m not phased by the parallel universe NASA found, the Flash been preparing me for this. pic.twitter.com/AHC5YgtzHq— Marlen ❤︎ (@mxrlen_) May 21, 2020
Doppelganger Duels
Me, choking my parallel universe doppelganger who has a better life than me so I can take his place. pic.twitter.com/sPyGZY10uV— Astor George (@grandpabbychuck) May 21, 2020
Natasha's Thoughts
Let the record show I did not take the alien confirmation or the parallel universe lightly.— natasha lyonne (@nlyonne) May 21, 2020
Unphased
NASA: we may have detected a parallel universe !!
mankind: pic.twitter.com/cHTWd68gKF— av (@amarievp) May 20, 2020
Tell Us More
You’re telling me NASA detected a parallel universe where— Fabi (@fabiarelyy) May 20, 2020
TIME RUNS BACKWARDS ??? pic.twitter.com/VYub5A8Izf
Priorities
NASA discovered a parallel universe in Antarctica where time moves backwards and we’re not trying to undo 2020???— BD (@BrandonDavisBD) May 21, 2020
Mara's Point
Surprised at the lack of “would you have sex with your parallel universe self” discourse on here today— Mara “Get Rid of the Nazis” Wilson (@MaraWilson) May 20, 2020
Live Look
BREAKING NEWS: Scientists at NASA release images of parallel universe pic.twitter.com/m8PVCzLZTO— dusty (@ansiiboy) May 21, 2020
Ouch
in the parallel universe maybe the avengers were as much of a family as tony had hoped they would be— din (@stvarks) May 21, 2020
Our Possible Future
Since the parallel universe is real pic.twitter.com/63dQULzW2z— 🖤 (@GRAVEH0P187) May 21, 2020
My Brain Hurts
Thought experiment: If time is running backwards in a parallel universe, then to them time is really flowing forward. Essentially to them we would be the ones living in a universe were time flows backwards. Perspective is a powerful tool. #thoughtoftheday #6amthoughts pic.twitter.com/EG3sjqXOg7— Alli Bandy (@alpata_19) May 21, 2020
Well Wishes
Me hoping parallel universe me is doing okay 🥺 pic.twitter.com/1p6UBCWGWF— Moho 🙃🔫 (@malkhawam) May 21, 2020
I Want To Go To There
@ NASA pls send me to the parallel universe pic.twitter.com/R6CzOMehrs— boston 🍄 (@bostonsbooks) May 21, 2020
