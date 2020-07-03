Mission: Impossible Fans and More Celebrate Tom Cruise’s 58th Birthday
Happy Birthday, Tom Cruise! The actor known for many, many films including the Mission: Impossible franchise is celebrating his 58th birthday today. The actor, who soon plans to film a movie entirely in outer space, has a lot of Earth-based movies to look forward to, including Top Gun: Maverick. The follow-up to Top Gun is now hitting theaters in December, and Cruise recently spoke about the delay, saying, "I know many of you have waited 34 years. Unfortunately, it will be a little longer. Top Gun: Maverick will fly this December. Stay safe, everyone." Fans can also soon expect a 7th and 8th edition to the Mission: Impossible franchise, which are currently expected to begin filming in September. In honor of Cruise's birthday, many fans have taken to social media today to write posts in his honor.
From IMDb sharing clips from some of Cruise's greatest films to fans celebrating specific moments in his history, the Internet is full of Cruise love today. You can check out some of the best posts in honor of the man who was "Born on the 3rd of July" below...
Maverick For Life
prevnext
Happy birthday to the one and only Maverick, @TomCruise! #TopGun pic.twitter.com/exa5IE2tC3— Top Gun (@TopGunMovie) July 3, 2020
Best Of
prevnext
Happy Birthday, @TomCruise! From 'Risky Business' to 'Mission: Impossible,' which role is your favorite? https://t.co/kXDjz9l6yi pic.twitter.com/48DSfE13AS— IMDb (@IMDb) July 3, 2020
Today's Mission
prevnext
The happiest of Birthdays to the legend that is TC. Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to have the best day. @tomcruise #HappyBirthdayTomCruise pic.twitter.com/mAbXlPirT8— Jon Brown (@jonbrowntv) July 3, 2020
Party Time
prevnext
@TomCruise turns 58 today. Happy Birthday! pic.twitter.com/XBggZhEGoB— Hiro💓🦋 CATS🐈🐾 (@hiro_rin228) July 2, 2020
Iconic Roles
prevnext
Happy birthday to the great Tom Cruise! pic.twitter.com/HrBpkwIxLk— Films to Films 🎥🎬 (@FilmstoFilms_) July 3, 2020
'80s Throwback
prevnext
Happy birthday to @TomCruise who celebrates his 58th today. From Risky Business (83) and Cocktail (88) to Rain Man (88) and Top Gun (86) Cruise has been an icon on the big screen for decades! #80s #80smovies pic.twitter.com/AzMriZgEcm— LandOfThe80s (@landofthe80s) July 3, 2020
Stats
prevnext
Happy 58th Birthday to Mr. @TomCruise🎂🏃♂️🏃♂️😎🔥— Md. Didar (@Didar7Stan) July 2, 2020
One of the greatest actor of all time.
Tom Cruise Filmography: Done😎
In total: 43 movies:
Lead: 33
Supporting: 8
Cameo: 2
Debut: 1981
Upcoming film: Top Gun: Maverick👨✈️✈️
Well, Tom is in my Top3 most favorite actor of all time. pic.twitter.com/kyv9n0UAcv
An Inspiration
prevnext
Happy Birthday @TomCruise 🎂 Still remember walking out of 'Mission: Impossible' (1996) as a little lad, and thinking 'I wanna be an actor' 🙋🏻♂️ #hero #inspiration pic.twitter.com/3PIoF8y3zq— Sam Benjamin (@SamBenjaminNow) July 3, 2020
Top Four
prevnext
I recently watched 18 Tom Cruise movies in 2.5 days, so I am confidently sharing my top four favs in honor of his birthday. pic.twitter.com/xbTUP5kaPa— Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) July 3, 2020
Edge of Tomorrow Praise
prevnext
#HappyBirthdayTomCruise— Nikhil Raj🇮🇳 (@humans_writes) July 3, 2020
The most underrated movie of Tom Cruise.
Edge of Tomorrow
One of the best Sci-fi movie based on the time-loop . pic.twitter.com/tVV8T0IsEv
Never Stops
prevnext
A very very happy birthday to tom sir ❤️❤️🔥 always inspiring ✌️✌️✌️#happybirthdayTomcruise @TomCruise pic.twitter.com/Ake7FlgKzL— Mataaf Karte (@KarteMataaf) July 3, 2020
Stunt King
prevnext
Happy Birthday to "The Man Of Stunts" #TomCruise #HappyBirthdayTomCruise pic.twitter.com/tzrM4x4I0u— PAVAN KUMAR J (@pavankumar_31) July 3, 2020
We Can't Wait
#HappyBirthdayTomCruise— NM (@Nishant02817224) July 3, 2020
Eagerly waiting for MI-7 & TopGun Maverick pic.twitter.com/Mz1Q1t2zDL
What's your favorite Tom Cruise movie? Which upcoming film are you most excited about? Tell us in the comments!prev
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.