Mission: Impossible Fans and More Celebrate Tom Cruise’s 58th Birthday

Happy Birthday, Tom Cruise! The actor known for many, many films including the Mission: Impossible franchise is celebrating his 58th birthday today. The actor, who soon plans to film a movie entirely in outer space, has a lot of Earth-based movies to look forward to, including Top Gun: Maverick. The follow-up to Top Gun is now hitting theaters in December, and Cruise recently spoke about the delay, saying, "I know many of you have waited 34 years. Unfortunately, it will be a little longer. Top Gun: Maverick will fly this December. Stay safe, everyone." Fans can also soon expect a 7th and 8th edition to the Mission: Impossible franchise, which are currently expected to begin filming in September. In honor of Cruise's birthday, many fans have taken to social media today to write posts in his honor.

From IMDb sharing clips from some of Cruise's greatest films to fans celebrating specific moments in his history, the Internet is full of Cruise love today. You can check out some of the best posts in honor of the man who was "Born on the 3rd of July" below...