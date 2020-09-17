Nearly Complete Tyrannosaurus Rex Skeleton Up for Auction for $8 Million

✖

If you've ever wanted the chance to own an almost-complete Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton, now's your chance, as Christie's is putting up for auction the famous "Stan" T. rex beginning on October 6th. While the auction is opening with no reserve price, allowing nearly anyone to submit their offer, the impressive artifact is being valued at approximately $8 million. The fossil earns its name due to its discoverer, Stan Sacrison, who found the remains in an area known as the "Cretaceous Badlands" in the Midwest. You can head to the official Christie's website to learn more about the auction and how to submit your bid.

James Hyslop, head of the science and natural history department at Christie's, calls this a "once in a generation chance" to purchase such an item.

He added, "There simply aren’t T. rexes like this coming to market. It’s an incredibly rare event when a great one is found. It is such an iconic piece of the 20th century, and fits so well in the context we are offering it."

(Photo: Christie's)

Stan is considered one of the two most-complete T. rex skeletons ever unearthed, resulting in him being the star of a number of exhibitions around the world. Various components of the fossil have also been replicated and studied to learn more about the massive creature.

One study in 2005 replicated Stan's skull to determine the possible bite force of the T. rex, which was estimated to be roughly four tons per square inch. In 2012, a study was conducted about his teeth and their use, with researchers claiming that the creature's teeth were used to grip and pull flesh as opposed to slicing or tearing the meat from its victims.

"T. rex is a brand name in a way that no other dinosaur is," Hyslop pointed out. "It sits very naturally against a Picasso, a Jeff Koons, or an Andy Warhol."

The first T. rex fossils were discovered back in the early 20th century, with their staggering size immediately capturing the public's attention. You'd be hard-pressed to find a more iconic creature, having been featured in movies dating back to King Kong and continuing up through the Jurassic Park franchise.

The Christie's auction for Stan begins on October 6th. The latest entry into the Jurassic Park franchise, Jurassic World: Dominion, is currently filming.

