Vin Diesel’s Daughter Was Paul Walker’s Daughter Meadow’s Maid of Honor

Fast & Furious star Vin Diesel has revealed that his daughter, Hania Riley Sinclair served as maid of honor at the wedding of Meadow Walker, model and the daughter of late actor Paul Walker. Tuesday, November 30th was the eight-year anniversary of Paul Walker’s death in a 2013 car crash; Diesel held a memorial to his co-star and friend on Instagram, sharing a photo of their respective daughters all grown and side-by-side before Meadow walked down the aisle. The touching photo also came with a lengthy message to Paul Walker – a tradition Diesel has maintained since losing his friend.

Meadow (22) married Louis Thornton-Allan in a beach wedding in the Dominican Republic earlier in November. Diesel (her godfather) attended along with Fast & Furious star Jordana Brewster. Here’s the message Vin Diesel posted to Paul Walker, about their daughters making it to this heart-warming milestone:

So much to tell you… I can remember that day when you and I were filming that scene in F4 where we were eating Chinese food and we had a brother combat scene which ended in you saying ‘Letty just wanted you to come home Dom…’ When we were done filming that day you came into my trailer and asked, what’s on your mind? You always knew when something was on my mind. Haha.

I told you that I was about to have a baby and didn’t know what to expect at the hospital which I was heading to after work. Will never forget what you told me… you said a lot of tough guys will tell you to wait out side of the delivery room, but that’s wrong. Go in there, actually cut the umbilical cord and it will be the best day of your life. You of course, was talking from experience, having already an angel of your own. It’s been eight years today… and not a day goes by that I don’t reflect of the brotherhood we were blessed to have… but you know that.

Tragedies in life are always followed by life’s blessings if you just stay open and have faith. Look at this photo Pablo, it will make you smile. The same angel that you helped me prepare for in the most beautiful way with your brotherly advice is the same angel that precious Meadow asked to be her Maid of Honor.

How could I have known that back on the 2008 set of Fast… but maybe somehow you did.

Miss you. My children always tell me that uncle Paul is with you dad, always… and I know in my heart that they are right. Miss you Pablo…