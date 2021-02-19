Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Celebration First-Look Sneak Peek Released

✖

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the opening of Walt Disney World Resort, with the amusement park set to kick off an 18-month-long celebration this October, as Good Morning America and the official Disney Parks blog offer fans a glimpse of what's in store for the festivities. A key component of the event is that some of the park's most beloved attractions will be getting an aesthetic overhaul, with a number of other exciting events sure to unfold. Unfortunately, these plans have to only be considered tentative, as the coronavirus pandemic could cause complications with the park's operation as the anniversary approaches.

"As part of the celebration, Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom Park will add to its royal makeover from last year. As you can see in this new artist rendering, the castle will feature golden bunting and a 50th-anniversary crest as part of its festive new look," details the Disney Parks blog. "The castle will add even more magic at night, joined by icons at each of the other three theme parks as they transform into Beacons of Magic. In the video above, you can get a feel for what they’ll look like, with pixie dust on Cinderella Castle, magical fireflies inhabiting the Tree of Life at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, and special new touches coming to life on the Hollywood Tower Hotel at Disney’s Hollywood Studios."

SNEAK PEEK: @WaltDisneyWorld is celebrating 50 magical years and to mark the occasion, @Disney cast members are putting together “The Most Magical Celebration on Earth.”#DisneyWorld50@Ginger_Zeehttps://t.co/GDQpinQyVp pic.twitter.com/P9MWj5HexN — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 19, 2021

It continues, "And at EPCOT, new lights will shine across the reflective panels of Spaceship Earth, connecting to one another and resembling stars in a nighttime sky. This permanent new lighting will continue beyond 'The World’s Most Magical Celebration' as a defining feature of the park. You’ll also want to keep an eye out for Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, who will have sparkling new looks for the celebration. As hosts of the event, they’ll be dressed for the occasion in custom-made fashions of EARidescent fabric with gold highlights."

Head to the official Disney Parks blog to see videos of the transformations and stay tuned for details on other 50th-anniversary events before festivities officially kick off in October.

