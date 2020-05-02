Walt Disney World Cancelling Sales for Villains After Hours Events in the Summer

✖

Walt Disney World is canceling sales for Villains After Hours events in the summer. This news comes via Blog Mickey, who got a tip from @magicoftomorro1 on Twitter. The plan to scuttle the Villains After Hours events comes after the park shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. Things in Florida have begun to loosen up, but there are still many hurdles to clear in the state. Over in other countries, Disney is testing out some social distancing precautions for letting people visit the attractions in the coming months. However, here stateside, the company is currently accepting reservations beginning on June 1st, which is a month later than the event that they’re canceling with the email below.

The new plans for reopening include: “For malls and retail, markers in checkout lines will ensure people are 6 feet apart. Like the other categories touchless hand sanitizer available at all entry points and all employees required to wear face masks. Employee temperature checks prior to shifts will be required for Interior Retail. All countertops, railings, and door surfaces must be regularly wiped down.”

“Larger theme parks like Disney World will also be required to have tape markings of 6 feet in ride queues, while staff are required to wipe down surfaces regularly. All employees will also be required to wear face masks and undergo temperature checks before shifts.”

Walt Disney World’s email text read:

In keeping with our focus on the well-being of our Guests and Cast Members during this unprecedented time, Walt Disney World Resort remains closed until further notice. While we appreciate you making plans to visit, unfortunately, the Disney After Hours event that you reserved is not available due to the temporary closure.

If you paid via credit card, we will process a refund to your original form of payment.

If you paid via a Disney Gift Card or Disney Rewards Dollars, we will email you a new digital Disney Gift Card for the amount paid.

If you paid via cash, we will call you to discuss refund options including a mailed check or Disney Gift Card.

If you did not book through Disney directly, please contact your Travel Professional for assistance.

Rest assured, we will continue to monitor the situation and make timely decisions based on expert guidance. For the latest information, please visit DisneyWorld.com/Updates.

We thank you for your continued understanding, and look forward to welcoming you again soon.

