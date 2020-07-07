New Disney World Magic Kingdom Maps Reveal Added "Relaxation Stations"

Despite the rise of coronavirus cases throughout the state of Florida, Walt Disney World is still aiming to reopen its gates to guests beginning this weekend. The park is putting plenty of procedures and rules in place to keep things as safe as they can be for both guests and cast members, though quite a lot of people are still wondering if it will be enough. On Tuesday, everyone got a peek into some of the new guidelines at Disney World for those who will be attending this week, as a photo of the update Magic Kingdom maps has arrived online.

These maps have all sorts of information about safety within the park, but the most surprising addition of them all will likely be the introduction of new areas called "Relaxation Stations." These stations are positioned throughout the entire Magic Kingdom park, and they represent places where guests can take their masks off and relax without them for a few minutes.

From the looks of the map, which you can see in the tweet below, there are three Relaxation Stations located around Magic Kingdom. They are located in the corner of the park between Tomorrowland and Fantasyland, to the right of Main Street USA, and in the back of Adventureland by Pirates of the Caribbean.

A look at the new Magic Kingdom map, listing safety procedures and the “Relaxation Stations” in the park pic.twitter.com/jo4QRA50PC — WDW News Today (@WDWNT) July 7, 2020

The map says these stations are "Controlled areas where face coverings may be temporarily removed." Guests are required to wear face coverings at every other place within the park, even if they're outside between attractions.

In addition to face coverings, other rules for Disney World's reopening include maintaining a distance of at least six feet between guests. Of course, the maximum capacity of the parks will be greatly reduced in order to keep fewer people from gathering in a large area.

In addition to the reopening of the parks, Orlando's Disney World resort is playing home to the restarted seasons of both the MLS and the NBA. Many of the MLS teams are already at Disney, while the NBA is preparing for a restart on July 30th.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.