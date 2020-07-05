Walt Disney World Releases Official Statement About Monthly Annual Passholder Payment Errors

✖

Walt Disney World has released an official statement about those monthly Annual Passholder payment errors. On social media, there were some accounts sharing their shock at charges for months where they could not visit the Florida parks. Ashley Carter from My News 13 had the reports of people being charged for a lump sum over the months the parks were closed. The company is now quickly trying to get a handle on the situation as it pertains to Passholders. There is no current timetable in place for removing the charges or chargebacks. Many Guests had wondered if this was in the cards dating back to the early days of the coronavirus pandemic. With so many people keeping their annual passes on autopay, it would seem to be inevitable that there would be some sort of hiccup with the payment system.

"Passholders on the monthly payment program were incorrectly charged today. We are in the process of reversing these charges and apologize for the inconvenience this caused,” the official statement from Disney World read.

Official statement from Disney World regarding today's passholder payment error: "Passholders on the monthly payment program were incorrectly charged today. We are in the process of reversing these charges and apologize for the inconvenience this caused.” https://t.co/duXa1vCCSP — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) July 3, 2020

On the park’s website, the messaging remains unchanged. But, it seems likely that there will be changes coming soon. Here’s how it reads:

“If you are an Annual Passholder on the monthly payment plan: On April 5 2020, we automatically stopped and will waive monthly payments due while the theme parks are closed. We will also retroactively refund payment made between March 14 and April 4, 2020. Payments will resume on the Passholder’s regularly scheduled payment dates once the parks reopen. Please note, pass expiration dates will not be extended and passes will expire upon their originally scheduled expiration dates.”

“As an alternative, Guests who are paying for Walt Disney World Annual Passes using out monthly payment program may choose to have their monthly payments postponed starting with payments due April 5, 2020 through the park closure period, and then resumed on the Passholder’s regularly scheduled payment date once the parks reopen.”

“Postponed payments will be collected in the months following the end of the Passholder’s currently scheduled payment term. The pass will be extended the number of days the parks are closed. The new expiration date will be reflected on the Annual Passholder’s account prior to the reopening of the parks. To request this alternative option, we ask that you contact V.I.PASSHOLDER Support at (407) 939-7277. We do anticipate heavy call volume and appreciate your patience as we answer all inquiries.”

