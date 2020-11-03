Disney World Increasing Dining Reservation Capacity

✖

While Disneyland is still fighting to open its doors out in California, Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida is allowing more and more access to its guests. The theme park has been open since July, albeit with a limited capacity and plenty of strict guidelines. As the laws in Florida regarding coronavirus become more lenient, the limits of Disney World are slowly allowed to expand. Just this week, Disney World began offering more reservations for dining opportunities.

Walt Disney World News Today reported on Tuesday that new reservation times have popped up all around the park, allowing even more guests to get in to their preferred dining destinations. This includes hard-to-get reservations like Oga's Cantina and the character breakfast at Chef Mickey's.

This is certainly good news for guests planning a trip to Disney World, but not everything at the park has been so positive. Last month, Disney World laid off around 9,000 employees.

"Recently, we’ve had to make some difficult decisions to reduce our workforce as the business impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic have become more long-lasting than anyone could have predicted. As a result, we’ve had to pause many live shows and entertainment experiences at our resort for longer than originally anticipated," reads the statement from Disney Parks.

"While it’s impossible at this time to fully replace the incredible entertainment that existed throughout our parks before the pandemic, we are offering live entertainment in new ways wherever possible, including character cavalcades in all four parks and pop-up appearances, like discovering Joy from Inside Out frolicking on the lawn near the Imagination! pavilion in EPCOT," the statement continues. "Additionally, we’re featuring modified shows such as the popular For the First Time in Forever: A Frozen Sing-Along Celebration at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and live musical performances like the Main Street Philharmonic in Magic Kingdom or the Discovery Island Drummers at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. This extends to our seasonal offerings, with Halloween underway and the holidays right around the corner. In fact, the fan-favorite Voices of Liberty are set to make their return and join the JAMMitors and Mariachi Cobre at the American Gardens Theatre during the upcoming Taste of EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays, beginning on November 27th."

Stay tuned for more details regarding the reopening of Walt Disney World and Disneyland.