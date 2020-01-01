Walt Disney World: Woman Reportedly Jumps From Ferryboat

Folks on the ferryboat heading to and from Walt Disney World‘s Magic Kingdom witnessed a rescue earlier this week, as a woman jumped from the second story of the boat into Seven Seas Lagoon. The woman, whose identity has not been released publicly, was travelling with people she knew when she jumped from the boat into the water. It’s not known whether or not she was heading to Magic Kingdom or away from the park.

According to a report from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office (per the Orlando Sentinel), the woman jumped from the boat in an apparent suicide attempt. While her name is still unknown to the public, the sheriff’s office has revealed that she is 56 years old.

Cpl. Antwan Daniels said that the woman jumped from the second story of the ferryboat into Seven Seas Lagoon at about 7pm local time. A rescue unit was called in and found the woman in the water, promptly taking her to a local hospital. She’s being treated for any injuries and is receiving a mental evaluation.

Officials from Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District first responded to the incident on the ferryboat Monday night.

If you’ve never made the trek to Disney World, or haven’t heard of the extra travel necessary to get to Magic Kingdom, the ferryboat is one of multiple ways for guests to get to the flagship Disney World park. If you drive your car to Magic Kingdom, you’ll actually park at the transportation and ticket center, where you’ll then be prompted to get on the ferryboat or monorail in order to get to Magic Kingdom. If you’re staying on Disney property or coming from one of the other three parks (Epcot, Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom), you can take a bus straight to Magic Kingdom and skip the transportation center altogether.