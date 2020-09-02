Watch David Blaine Try To Fly With Balloons Tied To Him

David Blaine is looking to dazzle people yet again with a one of a kind magic trick, though this is easily one of the most unique experiences he's created yet. As you can see in the Ascencion video above, Blaine is taking to the skies for his magic trick, as you can see him in the plane ready to jump, and at that point he's floating in the air with only balloons keeping him from hitting the ground. The video catalogs the entire descent, and is still going on now, and you can watch the whole thing play out in the video above, which looks like a reverse version of Pixar's UP.

The litany of balloons look right out of Pixar's classic film, and all that's missing is the house. We then see him hovering in the air surrounded by cameras, and at times you can see him struggling to make sure things are all set up for his big descent. He then disconnects about 200 feet before the people on the radio are trying to hit, and at that point we see the camera turn towards the sky as he blazes towards the ground.

A bit later he pops the parachute and tries to navigate towards the landing spot, and it is a success. He's pretty thrilled with how it turned out, and we're glad it went off without a hitch.

Here's the official description for the event.

"Have you ever had a dream so vivid you knew it had to be real? David Blaine redefines magic once again for an unprecedented live event at a time when the world could use a positive distraction. Bringing wonder, hope and untethered possibility, David tackles his most ambitious and revolutionary feat yet.

This production was filmed in strict accordance with all CDC and OSHA Covid protocols and safety guidelines including testing, social distancing, use of PPE, quarantining, disinfecting and good hygiene practices."

