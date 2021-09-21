Watch Game of Thrones’ The Mountain Destroy Opponent In One Round In First Boxing Victory

Game of Thrones‘ The Mountain absolutely crushed his opponent in the boxing ring over this weekend. Hathor Bjornsson laid waste to Devon Larratt in a wild match that saw him knock his opponent out in the first round. The Icelandic Giant wasn’t messing around in this one. However, it would be helpful to point out that the actor faced an opponent that was more known for arm wrestling prowess than landing jabs. Originally, Bjornsson was supposed to fight fellow strongman Eddie Hall, but his opponent had to bow out due to a training injury. Larratt certainly looked like he had no prior experience in the ring. But, he tried his best out there. The former World’s Strongest Man overwhelmed the challenger from the word go. He has the size advantage and made sure to use it. A lot of people questioned how he would do once he got into that ring again in Abu Dubai, United Arab Emirates. He left no doubt that it will probably take a seasoned boxer to present a real challenge at this point in his career.

Hall didn’t mince any words when talking about his fellow strongman competitor and rival. He called the whole thing a farce on social media last year. “Anyone with any boxing tenacity about them will know that was the biggest load of s**t that has probably ever happened in boxing,” Hall wrote. “No-one can say he can [box] because he didn’t land a punch. I want to say a big thank you to Thor for doing that match and putting it out on the internet. It has literally given me the best advantage that I have ever had.”

After Game of Thrones ended, The Mountain got to work in securing the world record for the deadlift. Bjornsson seemed quite moved by the accomplishment and reflected on the massive feat with his fans on Instagram.

"I have no words. What an amazing day, one I will remember for the rest of my life. I said I was coming for it and once I set my mind on something I'm a dog with a bone. Want to give a huge shoutout to my family, friends, coaches, fans, sponsors, and haters, all of whom helped this lift be possible," he said.

