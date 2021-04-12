Game of Thrones' The Mountain Looks Intimidating Ahead of Boxing Debut

✖

Hathor Bjornsson is looking absolutely jacked ahead of his boxing match with Eddie Hall. The Mountain actually decided to take things to the squared circle last year. He and Hall have had a burgeoning rivalry for years now. What better way to settle their differences than boxing? A sport with clearly defined rules and might not cause quite as much damage as a lifting contest. At any rate, Bjornsson actually posted a video of his tune-up fight this year as well. In the clip, he looks spry and has maintained that wild physique. However, the guy is still getting acclimated to the way you have to move in this sport. Over in Strongman contests, he can pretty much dominate based on his hard work and fear-inducing frame. Things might be a bit different when the gloves come on. Hall isn’t afraid for the record. The prolific lifter also criticized The Mountain on his personal YouTube page. It’s safe to say there’s no love lost between these two.

"Anyone with any boxing tenacity about them will know that was the biggest load of s**t that has probably ever happened in boxing,” Hall began. “No-one can say he can [box] because he didn't land a punch. I want to say a big thank you to Thor for doing that match and putting it out on the internet. It has literally given me the best advantage that I have ever had."

When The Mountain broke the world record for the deadlift, he had some words for that special moment after winning the Arnold Strongman Classic title two years ago.

"I have no words. What an amazing day, one I will remember for the rest of my life. I said I was coming for it and once I set my mind on something I'm a dog with a bone. Want to give a huge shoutout to my family, friends, coaches, fans, sponsors and haters, all of whom helped this lift be possible," he told his followers.

