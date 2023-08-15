Wendy's Adding Two New Items to Breakfast Lineup

McDonald's is about to have competition in the breakfast game. On Monday, Wendy's announced two new items are coming to their breakfast menu later this month for a limited time. Beginning on August 22nd, Wendy's will launch two new English muffin sandwiches: the Sausage English Muffin Sandwich and the Bacon English Muffin Sandwich.

According to Wendy's, the Sausage English Muffin Sandwich features an English muffin with a savory grilled sausage patty, a new one-of-a-kind savory buttery spread that marries a hint of brown butter sweetness with fresh black pepper, a fresh cracked egg, and melted American cheese. The Bacon English Muffin Sandwich is just the same, except it swaps out oven-baked applewood-smoked bacon for the sausage.

"Light, fluffy and perfectly pillowy, the new morning additions are topped with a fresh-cracked egg, your choice of oven-baked Applewood Smoked bacon cooked daily (unlike the other guys...) or a savory grilled sausage patty and finished off with melted American cheese," Wendy's said in a press release, tossing just a bit of shade at the competitor.

As was noted above, the new English Muffin Sandwiches will be available on August 22nd during breakfast hours. Customers can get $2 off by redeeming the $2 off any Breakfast Combo in the Wendy's app starting August 22nd through September 3rd.

In Other Food News

Also in food news, on Monday, Starbucks announced their Summer Remix Menu, offering up three new "twists" on popular beverages. Available starting today, customers can get Chocolate Cream Cold Brew With Caramel Syrup in a Caramel Lined Cup, Iced Chai Tea Latte with Matcha Cream Cold Foam, and Blended Iced Black Tea Lemonade.

All three drinks are new spins on classic menu items and are available only for a limited time — likely at least until the fall menu officially arrives. That said, Starbucks also noted that customers are always able to customize their drinks so arguably these remixes could be made at any time.

Also, General Mills' latest Monster Cereal, Carmella Creeper has started to pop up in stores and fans are already raving about the caramel apple-flavored cereal.

"Carmella Creeper is the long-lost cousin of Franken Berry as well as a zombie DJ with an edgy sound who is always the life of the party," the brand says of the character. "Complete with a fierce attitude and looks to match, Carmella is ready to shake things up at the Monsters' haunted mansion with her limited-edition cereal featuring caramel-apple-flavored pieces with colored Monster marshmallows."