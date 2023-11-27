Wendy's Is Testing Its Own Version of Chicken and Waffles

Wendy's is trying to shake up the status quo. As the ever-growing Chicken Sandwich and Chicken Nugget Wars continue to rage on in the land of fast food, the burger joint is starting to roll out its own version of a classic chicken dish. Participating Wendy's locations in Canada will soon offer Chicken Strips and French Toast Sticks, a meal that's effectively serving as the chain's take on Chicken and Waffles.

According to a new report from ChewBoom, the Chicken Strips and French Toast Sticks meal will include two chicken tenders and three French Toast Sticks; the meal also includes a side of syrup for dipping. Unfortunately for those stateside, this items appears to be available only through a test run at participating Canadian Wendy's locations.

What else is new at Wendy's?

Earlier this month, the chain announced the return of its Peppermint Frosty, a new holiday staple for the restaurant. This is the second year the Peppermint Frosty is heading back to stores, having been first introduced during last year's holiday season.

"The Peppermint Frosty is our latest flavor innovation on the iconic Wendy's Frosty that fans have come to know and love for over 50 years," John Li, Vice President of Culinary Innovation for the Wendy's Company, said at the time. "It's the classic thick and creamy Frosty that our fans crave with bursts of fresh peppermint – every sweet bite will put you in the holiday spirit."

"Folks enjoyed the strawberry Frosty enough that we knew it was important to get after another flavor and one that would tie well with the holidays," Wendy's chief marketer Carl Loredo explained. "Peppermint is amazing, and it's a great way to ring in the holiday season."

He added, "It's an accelerated path, but it's something we've been working on for a few years. [Peppermint] was a flavor that we knew consumers liked — ultimately, the commercialization piece [was an aspect] we needed to finalize quickly, but it's been something we had our minds."

Are you able to get your hands on the new Chicken Strips and French Toast Sticks meal?