After a brief hiatus, Wendy's is bringing back one of its most popular sandwiches. In the coming days, participating locations will once again be rolling out the chain's Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger. First introduced as part of a larger Made to Crave Menu in 2020, the bacon-based sandwich is the first of the bunch to make a return after being removed.

Using the standard Wendy's hamburger patty, the Pretzel Bacon Pub sandwich then adds smoked bacon, honey mustard, beer cheese sauce, fried onions, pickles, and Muenster cheese before sandwiching it all in a pretzel bun. As with most things on the chain's menu, it's fully customizable and you can choose to swap the hamburger patty out for a chicken filet should you so choose.

As a part of the return, Wendy's is also giving those who order the sandwich on the app twice the rewards points between Monday, September 12th and Sunday, September 25th.

The Made to Crave lineup has held pretty strong over the course of the past two years, with the Bourbon Bacon Cheesburger and Big Bacon Classic remaining mainstays on it since its inception. Earlier this year, the chain rolled out the Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich as a part of the menu. Those three and the return of the Pretzel Bacon Pub sandwich are the four sandwiches on the menu for the foreseeable future.

"Others may do chicken sandwiches, but at Wendy's we actually craft chicken sandwiches with flavor," Wendy's chief marketer Carl Loredo offered in a press release in February. "As the Queen of Spice, we're constantly looking for new ways to upgrade our already famous spicy chicken sandwich, and our talented culinary team knew we could bring the Hot Honey trend to the table in a way no one else could. The Hot Honey Duo brings the heat, and the sweet, to give our fans mouthwatering, all-day chicken sandwiches that are anything but McBland."