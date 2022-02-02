Wendy’s Unveils Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich

It used to be the Pretzel Bun Battles. Then came the Great Chicken Sandwich War. Now, it seems as if every fast-food chain is focusing on spice. Case in point, Arby’s unveiled its Diablo Dare Challenge earlier this year, a sandwich filled with spice at every turn. Now, Wendy’s is releasing its offering into the spice game. Wednesday, the chain officially announced the Hot Honey Duo, two sandwiches that combine sweet and heat in one package.

“Others may do chicken sandwiches, but at Wendy’s we actually craft chicken sandwiches with flavor,” Wendy’s chief marketer Carl Loredo offered in a press release. “As the Queen of Spice, we’re constantly looking for new ways to upgrade our already famous spicy chicken sandwich, and our talented culinary team knew we could bring the Hot Honey trend to the table in a way no one else could. The Hot Honey Duo brings the heat, and the sweet, to give our fans mouthwatering, all-day chicken sandwiches that are anything but McBland.”

The duo is made up of the Hot Honey Chicken Biscuit, the first addition to Wendy’s breakfast menu since it was first launched in 2020. Featuring the chain’s chicken breast patty, the Hot Honey Chicken Biscuit drizzles a mixture of honey and habaneros on top, before being sandwiches between two biscuit halves.

The all-day version of the duo is the Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich, using the same chicken patty and honey also includes Pepper Jack cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, and pickle chips. Instead of a biscuit, the goods are sandwiched on a toasted bun.

“We’re bringing sweet heat to our Made to Crave menu in a uniquely Wendy’s way by taking the Hot Honey trend up a notch – as only we can,” added John Li, Vice President of Culinary Innovation at The Wendy’s Company. “Our hot honey drizzle blends the sweetness of the honey with the fruity kick of habanero to deliver a signature flavor profile that brings complexity and craveability you won’t find anywhere else. Sweet, savory, and spicy – the tastebud trifecta.”

The Hot Honey Chicken Biscuit is available at participating locations for $3.19 while the Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich checks out at $5.99.

Cover photo by Don & Melinda Crawford/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images