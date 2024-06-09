Wendy's Releasing New Triple Berry Frosty

Summer may be heating up but Wendy's is keeping it cool with the addition of a new Frosty to the menu. The fast-food chain recently announced that the new Triple Berry Frosty will arrive on the menu starting the week of June 10th. The new flavor is a combination of strawberry, blackberry, and raspberry flavors with the brand describing it as the "juiciest flavor" in the Frosty lineup yet.

"Triple Berry Frosty is the juiciest flavor to join Wendy's iconic Frosty Lineup yet," the brand said in a statement. "A Frosty that's just as bright in color as it is in berry flavor, Triple Berry Frosty is the purple treat of the summer."

The Triple Berry Frosty is just the latest flavor for the iconic treat. Earlier this year, Wendy's added the Orange Dreamsicle flavor as the spring seasonal Frosty offering. Last summer, Wendy's had another berry-themed Frosty, the Strawberry Frosty, while the fall featured the Pumpkin Spice Frosty and winter the Peppermint Frosty.

The new Triple Berry Frosty isn't the only new menu item coming to Wendy's on June 10th, either. The chain also recently announced that they are introducing Saucy Nuggs. The Saucy Nuggs are Wendy's chicken nuggets tossed in the customer's choice of sauce, options which include a smoky and sweet honey BBQ, spicy honey BBQ, cheesy garlic parmesan, spicy garlic parmesan, buffalo, spicy buffalo, and spicy ghost pepper. The Saucy Nuggs will be available in four, six, 10, or 20 piece packs.

In Other Fast Food News

In other fast food news, McDonald's debuted their own new sweet menu item last month, the Grandma McFlurry. The new Grandma McFlurry is sweet "just like grandma" and features a delicious syrup with chopped crunchy candy pieces — like grandma's favorite treat that she hid in her purse — blended in McDonald's creamy vanilla soft serve. McDonald's says it's perfect to enjoy yourself, or to share with the grandma or grandma-figure in your life. The new McFlurry was developed by a member of the McDonald's culinary team who just so happens to be a grandmother herself.

"The new Grandma McFlurry was created a Culinary team member who is a grandmother herself," Marcelo Fajnerman, VP Menu Strategy said. "She was relentless in perfecting a deliciously craveable treat meant to evoke special memories with grandma or the grandma-figure in your life, drawing from her own experiences."