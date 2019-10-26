Popeyes Chicken Sandwiches Could Be Coming Back November 4

At long last, one of the hottest fast food items of the year could be making a return. According to a new report from the fine food-tracking folks at Chew Boom, the long-awaited return of Popeyes sold-out chicken sandwich could happen as soon as November 4th. The popular food blog mentions one Popeyes location manager approached them, saying the first batch of the new chicken fillets will arrive then. The Miami-based chicken joint underestimated the popularity of the chicken sandwich the first time, selling out its complete stock in a matter of days.

To better prepare itself this time around, Popeyes will reportedly hire upwards of 400 employees company-wide to deal with the new batch of chicken fillets arriving.”Our franchisees have worked to increase staffing,” Restaurant Brands — the parent company of Popeyes — said in a statement to Bloomberg. “We have been working diligently to bring the sandwich back to our restaurants soon, as we know our guests are anxiously anticipating its return.”

“We have seen an extraordinary demand for the new Popeyes Chicken Sandwich following our nationwide launch on August 12,” one Popeyes spokesperson told ComicBook.com after the sandwich first sold out. “It has been amazing to see our guests share their love for our brand and for the new Chicken Sandwich on social media and beyond, and we are truly humbled and grateful for their support.”

“The demand for the new Chicken Sandwich in the first few weeks following launch far exceeded our very optimistic expectations,” the statement continues. “In fact, Popeyes aggressively forecasted demand through the end of September and has already sold through that inventory. As a result, Popeyes restaurants across the country are expected to sell out of the Chicken Sandwich by the end of this week. We, along with our suppliers, are working tirelessly to bring the new sandwich back to guests as soon as possible.”

ComicBook.com has reached out to Popeyes for comment on the return of the sandwich, but one wasn’t available by press time.

