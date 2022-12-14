White Claw and Netflix Team Up for Glass Onion-Themed Murder Mystery Game

Everyone loves a good whodunit and now, inspired by the upcoming film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Netflix has partnered with White Claw Hard Seltzer for a unique whodunit game. On Wednesday, they announced the limited-edition murder mystery game Crack the CLAW. The game allows players to participate in a good old-fashioned game of whodunit where one can lie and deceive as the murderer or tap into your inner Benoit Blanc to unmask the murderer in the game.

"White Claw and Netflix are both cultural powerhouses, and we're excited to partner together this holiday season," said John Shea, Chief Marketing Officer, White Claw Hard Seltzer, USA. "Crack the CLAW™ lends itself to gatherings of friends and family, so I can't wait to play it with a White Claw in-hand over the holidays."

The game, which is available for purchase while supplies last, comes with everything needed for gameplay, including the rules, a moderator script, 10 double sided coasters for player roles (moderator, vacationers, doctor, detective, and murders) and they can each be paired with your favorite White Claw.

To get their hands on Crack the CLAW, starting Wednesday, December 14th, fans have the opportunity to get the game first. Over the course of 24 hours fans who correctly answer seven riddles shared to White Claw's Twitter and Instagram to discover a seven-letter passcode that unlocks the website. That passcode is also a promo code to get the game to be given away to the first 100 fans at checkout. On December 15th, the game goes on sale while supplies last. To find out more, fans can go to the website here.

What is Knives Out 2 about?

In Glass Onion, Tech billionaire Miles Bron invites his friends (and Detective Benoit Blanc) for a "murder mystery party" getaway on Glass Onion, his private Greek island. However, when someone turns up dead for real, Blanc must crack the case and discover who the killer is. The film will also star Edward Norton as Miles Bron, Janelle Monáe as Cassandra "Andi" Brand, Kathryn Hahn as Claire Debella, Leslie Odom Jr. as Lionel Toussaint, Jessica Henwick as Peg, Madelyn Cline as Whiskey, Kate Hudson as Birdie Jay, Dave Bautista as Duke Cody, and Ethan Hawke in a currently-unknown role. Glass Onion is one of two sequels already greenlit by Netflix.

"The first one, [Johnson] had the idea for years in his head, but he only put pen to paper like late January and by end of October we were filming it, which is a super fast," producer Ram Bergman recently told ComicBook.com. "This movie, he really did not have an idea. He just stopped thinking and we were... From the moment he started really writing it, like, nine months later, a year later, we were filming. So, the good thing, he is very motivated to go do the next one as quickly as possible. But, you know, we'll see how fast he is but this is gonna be a challenge. It's gonna be a bigger challenge. So we'll see how long it's gonna take."

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is set to be released on Netflix on December 23rd.