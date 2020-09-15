Mountain Dew and Red Lobster Team Up for First-Ever Dew Cocktail

✖

MTN Dew is getting into the booze game. Tuesday morning, the soda brand announced it had entered into a partnership with Red Lobster to craft the DEW Garita, the first-ever official cocktail produced on behalf of the company. The cocktail combines the flavors of Dew and your traditional margarita and will start popping up at select Red Lobster locations by the end of the month with a nationwide rollout planned by the end of the year.

The company says the DEW Garita pairs perfectly with Red Lobster's iconic Cheddar Bay Biscuits; you know, like how MTN Dew Sweet Lightning was formulated to pair best with food offered at Kentucky Fried Chicken.

“Red Lobster and PepsiCo both understand how much food and beverages enhance memorable moments, from casual gatherings with friends to milestone celebrations,” PepsiCo Global Foodservice exec Hugh Roth said in a release. “With both of our brands on deck to wow guests, we can’t wait to dream up more phenomenal flavor pairings together to bring some very special offerings and experiences to the table.”

Better yet, the companies say the DEW Garita is just the tip of the iceberg. According to the joint statement released, the innovation teams for both brands are working on even more collaborations between the restaurant and PepsiCo-owned brands, such as Frito-Lay and Quaker.

“Red Lobster is thrilled to work with PepsiCo, not only because it has a great portfolio of brands, but specifically because of the food and beverage innovation possibilities,” Red Lobster Senior VP Nelson Griffin added. “The DEW Garita is the first delicious taste of the types of inspired menu items to come.”

The DEW brand has been on a roll this year, introducing exclusive drinks left and right. Right before the calendar flipped to 2020, the soda maker and Dollar General agreed to make the pineapple-flavored Maui Burst a permanent addition. 2020 proper has seen the release of a few more exclusives, including a lemonade-flavored offering exclusive to Speedway convenience stores.

In the coming weeks, the company is set to roll out Voodew 2, the second straight Halloween-themed mystery drink before another holiday-themed drink later this year. Next year will also apparently see the release of a watermelon-flavored drink around the Super Bowl and then MTN Dew Snap'd, a gingerbread Dew, is set for release next Christmas.