Will Smith Comments on Jada Pinkett Smith's Bombshell Memoir

Will Smith is responding to his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's bombshell new memoir, Worthy. On Saturday, The New York Times published an interview with Pinkett Smith and included a statement that Smith had emailed them (via TVLine). IN the statement, Smith said that his wife's memoir "kind of woke him up" and made him realize that not only that she had lived a life that was "more on the edge" but that "she is more resilient, clever and compassionate" than he'd understood.

"When you've been with someone for more than half of your life a sort of emotional blindness sets in, and you can all too easily lose your sensitivity to their hidden nuances and subtle beauties," Smith wrote.

Jada Pinkett Smith Revealed That She And Will Smith Have Been Separated For 7 Years

Pinkett Smith's memoir — and the interviews that she has done in support of it — have been full of revelations, including some major ones about her marriage to Smith. Among those revelations is that she and Smith have been separated for seven years at this point — and had been separated for six years at the time of the Oscars in 2022.

"We're still figuring it out," Smith said of her marriage. "We've been doing some really heavy-duty work together. We just got deep love for each other and we are going to figure out what that looks like for us."

She further explained to Today (via Variety) that she thinks their marriage ran into issues because she and Will were "exhausted with trying" after a certain point.

"I think by the time we got to 2016, we were just exhausted with trying," Smith said. "I think we were both kind of just still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be."

She added, "I made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce. We will work through whatever. And I just haven't been able to break that promise… We live separately."

Pinkett Smith Also Alleges Chris Rock Asked Her Out Amid Divorcer Rumors

Another major revelation was that Chris Rock — who Smith slapped du ring the 2022 Oscars — actually asked her out amid rumors she was getting a divorce.

"Every summer all the reports would come out that me and Will were getting a divorce," Pinkett Smith shared. "And this particular summer, Chris [Rock], he thought that we were getting a divorce. So, he called me and basically he was like, 'I'd love to take you out.'"

"I was like, 'What do you mean?' He was like, 'Well, aren't you and Will getting a divorce?' I was like, 'No. Chris, those are just rumors,'" Pinkett Smith recalled. "He was appalled. And he profusely apologized and that was that."

Worthy is available now.