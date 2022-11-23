You Can Get Twinkies Candy Canes This Holiday Season

With Thanksgiving coming up this week, for many the holiday officially signals the start of the Christmas holiday season and not just in terms of Black Friday deals and holiday shopping. It is also a major time when many start putting up their holiday decor and with Christmas trees going up comes another beloved holiday favorite: candy canes. The tasty treat is not just sometimes hung on Christmas trees for a bit of festive decor, but they're also a beloved seasonal treat and now, candy can lovers have another flavor that they can enjoy. Twinkies flavored candy canes are a thing now.

According to Delish, Twinkies has recently released their own take on the iconic candy cane. The limited-edition treat is yellow and white — in keeping with the color scheme of the iconic snack cake — and comes in boxes of 12. And, of course, they are supposed to taste like Twinkies. The candy canes are described as follows: "Looking for a fun and unique holiday treat, then look no further than these Twinkies Creme Flavored Candy Canes! These candy canes are perfect as stocking stuffers, gift baskets and more."

The Twinkies candy canes are available in-store at Dollar General and Michaels locations. You can also purchase them from the Blair Candy website as well along with a number of other unique candy cane flavors, including Starburst, Thin Mint, Hawaiian Punch and hot dog. Yes, you read that right, hot dog flavored candy canes. This is also far from the first time iconic treats have gotten the candy cane treatment. Back in 2020, Froot Loop Candy Canes came on the scene as well.

As for non-candy cane Twinkies, fans of the beloved snack cake, there's a limited-edition holiday version of it out now as well. Hostess recently revealed their holiday offerings, including a Mint Chocolate Flavored Twinkie.

"With the holiday season right around the corner, consumers are anticipating the return of special flavors that capture the joy, delight and traditions of the season," said Christopher Balach, general manager of Hostess Brands, LLC. "From the classic chocolate sponge cake and refreshing mint flavor of our Mint Chocolate Flavored Twinkies to the rich and creamy hot chocolate flavor of our Hot Cocoa & Marshmallow Flavored Donettes, we think consumers will love our holiday snacks."

Will you be giving Twinkies flavored candy canes a try? Let us know in the comments.