Zombieland Star Abigail Breslin Reveals Her Father Passed Away From COVID-19

Zombieland star Abigail Breslin's father, Michael, has died from COVID-19. The actress shared the sad news on social media in a heartfelt post alongside a series of photos of her father on Instagram. Breslin first shared that her father had tested positive for the disease on February 10th, writing at that time he had been put on a ventilator and then later followed up on Valentine's Day thanking fans for their well-wishes for her and her family.

"Oh wow. Hard to write this. Harder than I thought. I'm in shock and devastation," Breslin wrote in her post marking her father's passing. "At 6:32 PM EST, my sweet, perfect, amazing, heroic, wonderful dada passed away after my family and I said goodbye. It was COVID-19 that cut my daddy's life too short."

She continued, "My dad was a hilarious, boisterous, tenacious, rebellious, intelligent, sweet, incredible human being. He loved life. He loved his family. He loved the simple things..."

She later followed up with a second post thanking fans for their messages of comfort as well as the hospital staff who helped care of her father.

"I also wanted to take a moment and thank the incredible staff at Mount Sinai-Beth Israel for their truly amazing care over my father," Breslin wrote. "They made an extremely difficult time exceedingly less painful with their attentiveness, kindness, and understanding as well as their best efforts to save my dad. I couldn't be more grateful."

Breslin's brothers Ryan and Spencer, also actors, took to social media as well to pay tribute to their father.

"How do you say goodbye to your father?" Spencer wrote. "I'm not sure but I love this photo. I love this man that helped bring me into this world and raised me and loved my mother and my two amazing siblings. Death is theone thing we all have in common but never expect. Love you, Dad. Forever and ever.

Our thoughts go out to Breslin and her family during this difficult time.

Photo: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic