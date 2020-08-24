Zoom Experiencing Massive Outage

One of the most popular tools for working during the pandemic is suddenly experiencing some pretty substantial outages. Zoom, the videoconferencing program that became a mainstay after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, has been dealing with serious issues on Monday morning. The problems began in the early hours of Monday morning and have continued on for quite a few users. According to Down Detector, several thousand people have reported outages or issues throughout the morning.

Most of the issues are located in the Eastern United States and the UK. Zoom itself has also acknowledged the problems its facing on its own website. On the official "Status" page on Zoom's site, it says that Zoom Meetings and Zoom Video Webinars are experiencing "partial outages." Other functions of the service seem to be working properly.

"We have received reports of users being unable to visit the Zoom website and unable to start and join Zoom Meetings and Webinars," reads a statement on Zoom's site. "We are currently investigating and will provide updates as we have them."

Less than 30 minutes after that initial investigation began, Zoom offered and update, seemingly acknowledging that the issue has been identified. "We are continuing to work on a fix for this issue," the company said.

Companies and industries all across the world have been using Zoom to function in the middle of the pandemic, keeping clients and employees face-to-face whenever possible. This is especially true of the entertainment industry. Pitch meetings, writers rooms, and so many other parts of entertainment business are being conducted using videoconferencing technology, and Zoom is far and away the most commonly-used program out there.

Many studios have been using Zoom as a way to set up junkets and interviews for upcoming projects. Since people can't be setting up conversations in person, Zoom has made it possible for those types of things to continue happening.

There's no word yet as to how long the fix will take for Zoom.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.