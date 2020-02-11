Deadpool Star Ryan Reynolds Sharing Video of Zipper Repair Goes Viral

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds had his mind blown by a video of someone using a fork to repair a zipper. Reynolds retweeted the video, adding “I’ve waited my whole life for this.” Some of Reynolds 15 million+ followers then made the video go viral. You can see the life-changing video for yourself below. When he’s not studying zipper repair, Reynolds is looking towards Deadpool 3. "Yeah we're working on it right now with the whole team," Reynolds said during a recent appearance. "We're over at Marvel [Studios] now, which is like the big leagues all of a sudden. It's kinda crazy. So yeah, we're working on it."

Though Deadpool and Deadpool 2 were both big successes for 20th Century Fox, the series' future became unclear when The Walt Disney Company purchased the studio. Deadpool's R-rated flavor doesn't fit with the PG-13 tone of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but all indications from the producers on the series suggest that Deadpool movies will remain R-rated going forward. The character's fourth-wall-breaking metacommentary provides ample opportunity to crack jokes about switching studios.

Deadpool and Deadpool 2 remain two of the highest-grossing R-rated movies in box office history. The first Deadpool movie made more than $780 million at the worldwide box office. Deadpool 2, which introduced Josh Brolin as Cable and Zazie Beetz as Domino, earned more than $730 million.

I’ve waited my whole life for this. https://t.co/mVWUioY2F8 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) February 11, 2020

Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld remained bullish about Deadpool's cinematic future, saying in a recent interview, "You know, I just hope they can get it together. Fans want it. Fans want to see it. The whole thing about Deadpool is that culture moves so fast now and two years ago feels like twenty. There were two R-rated movies — and they were R-rated movies — that together made $1.2 billion and yes, I looked at those and counted them up."

