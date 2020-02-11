Ryan Reynolds Shocked and Dismayed to Find out What Disney Character He Is

Thanks to a massive media merger last year, Ryan Reynolds' portrayal of Deadpool is now part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While it still might take some time for the Merc with a Mouth to hit the big screen again, it looks like Reynolds is celebrating the MCU's parent company in a very specific and hilarious way. Reynolds recently took to his Instagram stories to share a video of himself taking a "which Disney character are you" quiz, which will randomly assign him a character from the House of Mouse. Reynolds ultimately got The Hunchback of Notre Dame's Quasimodo, a reveal that sparked a meme-worthy reaction from Reynolds.

View this post on Instagram His face at the end. 😂 🎥: @vancityreynolds A post shared by ComicBook.com (@comicbook) on Feb 11, 2020 at 7:17am PST

The question of how Deadpool is going to fit in a post-Fox merger world has lingered over fans for months, especially considering the character's previous R-rated entries. But according to those working behind the scenes, there's certainly a reason to potentially be hopeful.

"When we [Marvel Studios] were purchased [by Disney], Bob said to us, ‘If it’s not broke, don’t fix it,'" Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige previously told Variety. "There’s no question that Deadpool is working, so why would we change it?"

"I hope that Disney, you know, they have a different audience base than Fox. And so I hope that they continue to honor Fox's audience base. The thing is, I don't really know," Zazie Beetz, who played Domino in Deadpool 2, explained last year. "There's a reason why Deadpool does well, it's because it speaks to an audience that enjoys the playfulness of life and not shying away from harder jokes and harder stuff and adult content. And I think that is important in this superhero universe, yes, you have it for the children but there should be something fun for the adults as well. I like that about Deadpool."

