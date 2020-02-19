Spider-Man: Tom Holland Reveals How Chris Pratt Helped Support Him Through Sony/Marvel Debacle

When the Sony and Marvel Studios crumbled before our eyes last year, Tom Holland had the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe fandom behind him in hopes another deal would pop up. That fandom also included Chris Pratt, the actor has since revealed. On the red carpet premiere for Disney-Pixar's Onward Tuesday night, Holland told members of the press the Guardians of the Galaxy star was one of the most supportive people during the debacle that launched an entire fandom into a furor.

"You know, everyone was really supportive. Obviously everyone, but Chris and I were standing backstage [at D23] together before we were called out on stage," Holland tells Variety. "I was telling him the news and he hadn't heard it yet and he was like, 'No, that's not gonna happen. That's not gonna happen. They're going to figure it out and if not, you'll be great. You'll be fine,' so it was just really nice to have him in my corner because he's something I really look up to and someone I really appreciate and I'm glad that we're good buddies."

Pratt wasn't the only friend Holland had Disney — the Spider-Man star revealed Disney chief Bob Iger was also fighting in his corner.

Tom Holland reveals how Chris Pratt supported him during the Sony and Marvel Spider-Man battle https://t.co/899vcKXOnw pic.twitter.com/X2rfK7cGjp — Variety (@Variety) February 19, 2020

"...my family and I went to the Pub Quiz in our local town. We're doing a quiz and I'm like 3 pints in, right? I haven't eaten much, and I get a phone call from an unknown number, and I have a feeling like 'this is Bob Iger, but I'm drunk," Holland told Jimmy Kimmel. "...I was really emotional because I felt like it was all coming to an end... The future of Spider-Man was still very bright, but it would've been a shame to take him out of the MCU, you know, that's where he belongs and we've built such a strong character in that world and it would've been a shame to lose that, but I'm just really glad that we managed to work it out."

Spider-Man 3 is set for release next summer while Onward hits theaters March 6th.

Who do you think will serve as the primary baddie in Spider-Man 3? Think it over and let us know your thoughts in the comments section!

Cover photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!