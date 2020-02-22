John Krasinski Still Jokes With Chris Evans About Stealing the Captain America Role

John Krasinski has been in the news a lot lately because of Marvel rumors, but he told Esquire that he still jokes with Chris Evans about his Marvel opportunity that got away. The two actors are friends and ran into each other recently, and Krasinski never lets Cap forget their shared history. Way back near the beginning of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Office actor tried out for the Captain America role, but it ended up going to Evans instead. Now, a lot of people could be crushed by that happening, but Krasinski has taken it all in stride. In fact, he feels good enough about it to still be joking with the Marvel star to this day.

“People have a sense that some of us are insanely competitive. I've known Chris forever,” he remembered. “So as soon as they said Chris Evans got the part, I was like, yeah, look at that guy. Are you kidding me? He is Captain America. And I just saw Chris a couple of weeks ago and we were still laughing about it. I said, ‘I love that you retired in my role.’”

Other rumors have continued to swirl that Krasinski could end up playing Mister Fantastic whenever Marvel gets around to making their Fantastic Four movie. Well, the star isn’t giving up any secrets if he knows anything. But, he hopes they haven’t forgotten his number.

“I was just about to walk into the worst pun ever, but I was like, that's a fantastic role. That would be awesome,” the actor explained. “Marvel wrote the playbook on secrecy and awesome sort of tantalizing lay and wait until everything's announced. I am not committed to the role or anything, but I don't know when they're doing it. But if and when they do it, I would love to talk to them about it.”

Back at the Golden Globes last year, Feige talked about the prospect of having Marvel’s First Family back in the fold.

“The truth is, I’m excited for all of them. I’m excited, and it’s not just the marquee names you know — there are hundreds of names on those documents, on those agreements,” Feige said at the Golden Globes. “And the fact that Marvel is as close as we may ever get now to having access to all of the characters, is something I’ve been dreaming about for my almost 20 years at Marvel. And it’s very exciting.”

