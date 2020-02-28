She-Hulk: Alison Brie Responds to Marvel Casting Rumors

Disney+ has an exciting line-up of Marvel series coming soon with Falcon and the Winter Soldier and WandaVsion both slated to premiere later this year. The streaming service has more projects in the works, including She-Hulk, which is expected to begin filming in July. Currently, there's no word on who will be playing She-Hulk/Jennifer Walters, but rumors started to circulate earlier this week that Marvel Studios was looking for an "Alison Brie-type" to play the role. When it comes to television, Brie is best known for her roles in Community and Glow, and she's got plenty of film roles under her belt. In a recent appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, the host wondered about Brie's reaction to the news becoming a trend on Twitter and asked, “What did you think of this and when did you find out?”

“I don’t really go on Twitter anymore,” Brie shared. “So I didn’t really realize it was such a trending thing, but I woke up to a lot of Instagram posts of side-by-side pictures of me and She-Hulk, which I just thought, ‘cool.’ And then that quote about an ‘Alison Brie-type,’ which honestly, I found very exciting because for years I’ve auditioned for the ‘Anne Hathaway-type’ or the ‘Zooey Deschanel-type.’ I was like very flattered to be my own type for somebody else.”

“But did you go, ‘Hang on a minute, I’d like to play the She-Hulk’?" Corden asked.

“I made some phone calls and we’ll talk about it later,” Brie replied coyly.

“Did you really?” Corden asked.

“No,” Brie revealed.

Corden kept pressing, asking again, “Did you not want to play She-Hulk?”

“I find it interesting,” Brie replied with a laugh.

“I’m now absolutely convinced that you’re playing She-Hulk,” Corden concluded.

According to a production notice, She-Hulk will begin filming in Atlanta this summer and will be produced by Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige alongside writer/producer Jessica Gao, who is known for Rick and Morty, Silicon Valley, and Take My Wife.

During the Marvel Studios panel at CCXP19 back in December, Feige dropped a bombshell when he mentioned Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, and She-Hulk would be "ready" for Disney+ by the end of 2020.

Though She-Hulk/Jennifer Walters will debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe on her own Disney+ show, fans can expect the character to pop in movies after that initial outing. "Some characters we've announced like She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel, and Moon Knight you will meet for the first time on a Disney+ show and then they'll go into the movies but the MCU will now go back and forth," Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige previously confirmed.

He added, "We are certainly doing cinematic art-level productions for Disney+. The Falcon and The Winter Solider is currently shooting and just yesterday, I got back from the set of WandaVision, which is shooting. All of those characters will undergo transformative, very-exciting changes in that show and go into our movies, so they'll go back and forth."

Who would you like to see play She-Hulk? Tell us in the comments!

