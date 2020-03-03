Marvel Illustrator Shares Art That Has Us Wanting Henry Cavill as Hercules

The past week has been full of conversation about Henry Cavill joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, largely thanks in part to an absurd rumor suggesting The Witcher alum had been cast as Wolverine. Naturally, fans have continued to speculate on the character the actor could play should he one day join the MCU. Marvel artist Alexander Lozano (Cyclops) has crafted a sketch of Cavill as Marvel's Hercules and now, we can't see the actor as anyone else.

Lozano took to his Instagram account Monday to share a penciled sketch he did of the character, combining the actor's likeness with Marvel's go-to suit for Hercules. The end result, well, has us hoping Cavill is cast in the role as soon as possible. See it below.

At the heart of the rumor, Cavill was said to be playing the fan-favorite X-Men character in Captain Marvel 2. Not only has Cavil not been approached for any role by Marvel Studios, but the Captain Marvel 2 script hasn't even reached a point in the development process where they'd be able to input a character of Wolverine's magnitude.

Last year, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige expressed his pleasure in being able to work in the characters from both the X-Men and Fantastic Four libraries, now that Disney owns the assets to the studio formerly known as 20th Century fox.

“The truth is, I’m excited for all of them. I’m excited, and it’s not just the marquee names you know — there are hundreds of names on those documents, on those agreements,” Feige said at the Golden Globes. “And the fact that Marvel is as close as we may ever get now to having access to all of the characters, is something I’ve been dreaming about for my almost 20 years at Marvel. And it’s very exciting.”

Feige name-dropped both the X-Men and Fantastic Four at San Diego Comic-Con last July, though he confirmed shortly thereafter it'd still be some time before the studio was able to incorporate any of the characters into the MCU.

Whenever Wolverine does join the MCU, who'd you like to see in the role? Think it over and let us know your thoughts in the comments section!

