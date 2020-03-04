Black Panther Leaves Netflix, Now Available on Disney+

Black Panther, one of Marvel Studios' biggest-ever hits, is finally changing its streaming home from Netflix to Disney+. The film has been a staple on Netflix's lineup for quite a while now, along with other Marvel hits like Avengers: Infinity War and Ant-Man and the Wasp. However, thanks to the launch of Disney's exclusive streaming service, all of Marvel's movies are marked for a Netflix exit. Black Panther was simply the next in line, and can now be found only on Disney+.

Disney+ is making every effort to let users of the service know that Black Panther is now available. Just head to the home page of the site and you'll see the cover photo of Black Panther in multiple places. The film currently graces the top of the home page featured section, and is the first title in the list of "New to Disney+."

The current roster of Marvel Studios films on Disney+ is almost complete, with just a couple of omissions at this point. Avengers: Infinity War and Ant-Man and the Wasp are currently still available on Netflix, but they will make their way to Disney+ later this year. The deal between Disney and Netflix ended in 2018, so everything released after that, like Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame, went straight to Disney+.

Once Infinity War and the Ant-Man sequel shift from Netflix to Disney+, the entirety of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's first three phases will be on the streaming service, with the exception of the two Spider-Man films. Both Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home were produced by Sony Pictures, so even though they take place within the MCU, they won't be available to stream on Disney's service. They're still the property of Sony.

Are you looking forward to streaming Black Panther on Disney+? Let us know in the comments!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.