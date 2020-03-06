Emily Blunt Says Fantastic Four Fancasting Is Flattering, But Hypothetical

Marvel Studios has managed to create an empire in their Marvel Cinematic Universe, and with Phase 4 now upon us, new characters will be coming into the mix quite a bit. Many fans are hoping that includes the X-Men and the Fantastic Four, two iconic teams in the Marvel Universe that until recently were under the control of 20th Century Fox. Now that the deal is done and those characters are up for grabs, fans are fancasting who they want to play the Fantastic Four, and two names keep popping up quite a bit. Those would be Emily Blunt as Sue Storm and John Krasinski as Mr. Fantastic, and ComicBook.com's Chris Killian had the chance to speak to Blunt about the fancasting and get her reaction to it.

During their talk about Blunt's newest film The Quiet Place II, Killian had to ask a few nerdy questions, though Blunt was up for some nerdy questions. When asked about the Fantastic Four Blunt knew where he was going, noting it had been a hot topic already. Killian then asked, "are you prepared for the internet backlash if you guys don't get cast in Fantastic Four?"

Well I don't know, you're gonna have to speak to Feige about it, right? No, fan casting is obviously so flattering and lovely, but I don't see it as anything other than hypothetical until they cast someone else," Blunt said. "I don't know."

Now, this isn't the first time Blunt's been linked to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Blunt was actually offered the role of Black Widow but turned it down, paving the way for Scarlett Johansson to get the part, and the rest is history. She was also at one point set to accept the part of Peggy Carter, but that didn't work at either, which then went to Hayley Atwell.

Likewise, her husband John Krasinski was in the running to play Captain America, though that ended up going to Chris Evans. Again, it looks like things worked out for everyone involved, as Blunt and Krasinski have been in numerous hits and Johansson, Atwell, and Evans have become adored in those roles.

Personally I love the idea of Blunt and Krasinski in the roles of Mr. Fantastic and Invisible Woman, and fingers crossed it happens someday.

What do you think Marvel fans? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Marvel.

