Shang-Chi Plot Details Rumored to Include Massive Martial Arts Tournament

As with any Marvel movie this day in age, the secrecy surrounding the productions suffocates most advanced leaks or spoilers before they surface. Most times, leaks are nothing but fan fiction; but some times, there might be one that proves accurate, such as the ones found on the mysterious Roger Wardell Twitter profile. For the past few months, another such leak was been circulating about Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and a massive underground Fight Club-style tournament the movie is purportedly set to host.

Ace scooper Charles Murphy has unearthed another casting call that could potentially prove that leak has some substance. According to the scooper, the production is actively casting a character named Kane, who films and live streams a fight involving the movie's main characters on a bus. As Murphy suggests, perhaps this fight is on the way to a super-secret underground tournament — or maybe it's on the way to school and this movie will just be Shang-Chi's Day Off. Maybe it lends a little credence to the leak, maybe not.

No matter what happens, Shang-Chi co-creator Jim Starlin previously told us he hopes the movie serves as a solid origin for the Master of Kung-Fu.

"I can’t imagine them starting off with anything but an origin story because you got to begin somewhere," Starlin told Comicbook.com at Comic-Con. "I think it will be loosely based on what we did over the first few issues…I only did three issues of the book. I imagine there will be some eliminations like Fu Manchu, thank God."

"With Shang-Chi, I'm really curious because the trick is with that is to get a hook on it that will take it away from the millions of other kung fu movies that have been produced beforehand," the legendary comic writer added. "You know, we don't want just another Bruce Lee movie, we want something different, something really entertaining. I'd be curious and can't wait to see what kind of hook that they get to take him in that direction a little bit different than where he's been before."

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings hits theaters February 12, 2021.

Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier this fall, The Eternals on November 6, WandaVision in spring 2021, Loki in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If? In summer 2021, Hawkeye in fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 in May 2022.

