Tom Holland Will Voice Spider-Man at Disneyland's Avengers Campus

Disney announced that the highly-anticipated Avengers Campus attraction would be opening in California's Disneyland on July 18th. Perhaps even more exciting for Marvel fans is the reveal that the Marvel Cinematic Universe version of Spider-Man will be the one appearing in Avengers Campus. Tom Holland, who portrays Peter Parker/Spider-Man on the big screen, will be lending his voice to the character that shows up in and around the park.

There's no telling exactly where and when Holland's voice will pop up throughout Avengers Campus, but we do know where Spider-Man will be. The character will be featured on the new WEB SLINGERS ride, and that part will certainly contain Holland's voice. There will also be a Spider-Man that swings above the entire campus, and there's a good chance he's voiced by Holland as well.

The only two takes on Spider-Man that may not be voiced by Holland are the ones appearing in the live shows and meet-and-greets. The shows will feature new versions of characters like Captain America and Black Widow who won't be able to hide behind masks, which means they will have voices that aren't from the MCU. Spider-Man will likely follow suit, but Avengers Campus could take a page out of the Star Wars Padawan Training over in Disney World's Hollywood Studios, which features the actual voices of Kylo Ren and Darth Vader. Costumed cast members walk around as the two characters but the thematic voices play through the loud speakers. As far as meet-and-greets go, you'll probably hear the voice of a cast member, not Holland.

You can take a look at the official description of Disney's Avengers Campus below:

“The Avengers are setting up new Headquarters and training facilities around the globe to inspire all potential recruits willing to step up and become something more. As part of this global initiative, Tony Stark has founded the Worldwide Engineering Brigade — or WEB for short — to develop advancements in super-powered technology, including new enhancements to Spider-Man’s suit as their debut project. By bringing together the world’s brightest young inventors, the WEB is creating new interfaces that will empower all of us to join the ranks of Earth’s Mightiest.”

Avengers Campus opens in Disneyland on July 18th.

