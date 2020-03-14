Marvel Studios Disney+ Shows in Pre-Production to Continue Working Remotely

With production on numerous shows and films shutting down due to ongoing coronavirus concerns there's at least a little good news on the entertainment front. While Marvel Studios announced on Saturday that Loki and WandaVision had both joined the list of Disney+ series to halt production due to the unfolding pandemic, work on shows currently in pre-production will continue remotely. At this time, it is not clear how long the shutdown for in-production shows will last.

This means that while The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Loki, and WandaVision are currently on hold, Hawkeye, the second season of What If...?, She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel, and Moon Knight are still working on necessary elements while also taking precautions that allow for those involved to remain safe during this time. None of those shows currently have release dates, though Hawkeye and the first season of What If...? are expected at some point in 2021.

The coronavirus pandemic is impacting more than just Marvel's television offerings, as well. It was recently announced that Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings had also temporarily paused first unit photography after the film's director, Destin Daniel Cretton, was tested for COVID-19 and entered self isolation. As was reported then, second unit and other aspects of production will continue to operate. The production is currently filming in Sydney, Australia. Australia is, as of the time of this article's writing, reporting more than 200 cases of COVID-19.

"Per the news you've now doubt read online, our main unit is going to take a couple days off while some people on our staff undergo precautionary testing," Shang-Chi's Simu Liu wrote in an Instagram post Friday. "I'm super grateful to work for a company that is proactive, cautious and empathetic during this difficult time. Everyone is in good spirits as we continue to work towards making an incredible film! Stay safe out there, wash your hands, and - of course - don't be racist!"

Marvel projects aren't the only ones being impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. On Saturday, Warner Bros. announced that it had halted production on Matt Reeves' The Batman. The film, which has been under production in the United Kingdom, began a two-week hiatus starting on Saturday while the studio continues "to monitor the situation closely." Universal has also shut down production on its upcoming live-action feature films while some movies, including A Quiet Place Part II and The New Mutants, have seen their release dates delayed due to the pandemic.

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1st, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall of 2020, The Eternals on November 6th, WandaVision in 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.