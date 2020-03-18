Marvel Insider Suggests Black Widow Delay Won't Affect Rest of MCU Timeline

As one might have expected in the days leading up to Tuesday, Marvel Studios and Disney finally pulled the plug and moved Black Widow off its current release date of May 1st. The move instantly sparked speculation on the immediate future of the ever-growing Marvel Cinematic Universe and the questions of its interconnectedness affecting future releases. According to one trade publication, that simply might be the case when it comes to Black Widow. Variety's Adam B. Vary and Matt Donelly report one insider they've spoken with says the Cate Shortland-directed flick could be "inconsequential" to the other movies and shows coming out from Marvel Studios.

"Pushing “Black Widow” affects nothing on the MCU timeline, said one individual close to Marvel Studios," Variety's report says. "It was not clear if the implication was that “Widow” will see the light of day before August, or that the film is inconsequential to Phase Four, or if the source has a tesseract."

As we all know by now, Black Widow is set to take place somewhere between Captain: America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War after Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) goes on the run for flipping sides in Civil War. Because of the timeline involved, it's somewhat east to think Marvel Studios would mitigate that connectedness this particular story would have.

Except for 12 years and 20-some movies later, if there's one thing we've all learned from the MCU, it's to expect the unexpected. The Johansson-starring vehicle is set to introduce characters like Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) and Red Guardian (David Harbour) to the MCU meaning it's totally possible the film could end up introducing an anti-hero group like the Thunderbolts. On top of that, there have been further rumors suggesting the group could surface in Disney+'s The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. Should that be the case, it's apparent why Marvel Studios was hesitant about pushing the release date back. But if this insider proves accurate, any of that stuff shouldn't matter, at least as far as Black Widow is concerned.

Black Widow has yet to set a release date.

Other upcoming Marvel Studios properties and their current release dates include The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in August 2020, The Eternals on November 6th, WandaVision in December 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, Loki in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If? In summer 2021, Hawkeye in fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk are also in the works for Disney+.

