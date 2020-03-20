New Black Widow Image Revealed With Natasha and Yelena on the Run

Black Widow has some new images circulating around the web with Natasha Romanoff and Yelena on the run. BlackWidow_Film on Twitter posted the image of the tandem on the motorcycle together. The Super Bowl trailer for the film seemed to point toward a chase sequence with the two on a bike. This might fit the bill in that regard, but there is still so much unknown about the film. For now, fans will have to make do with these stills and the trailers that were already produced until the summer is over.

Disney’s decision to move the release date of Black Widow shocked a lot of people this week as the blockbuster followed in the footsteps of Mulan, A Quiet Place II, Fast & Furious 9, and No Time to Die. It’s going to be a weird couple of months as theaters have effectively been shut down in the United Staes amid the coronavirus pandemic. Marvel’s Scarlett Johansson solo project was one of the last big films of the summer hanging onto that release date and now the only one left is DC’s Wonder Woman 1984.

Marvel Studios is shooting for an action-packed spy thriller with Black Widow. Natasha Romanoff, our titular heroine, confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Nat is being pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down. She is going to have to reckon with her history as a spy and the multiple broken relationships she fractured long before she became an Avenger. Johansson reprises her role as Natasha/Black Widow, Florence Pugh stars as Yelena, David Harbour portrays Alexei/The Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz is Melina. The film is directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige.

Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include The Eternals on November 6, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in spring 2021, Loki in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If? In summer 2021, Hawkeye in fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.

